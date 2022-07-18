"Buried worst than the Earth's crust" - Konnan slams AEW for poorly booking popular tag team

Konnan blasted AEW for hurting the credibility of Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison, the Varsity Blondes.

Last week's Dynamite saw Christian Cage and Luchasaurus walking out to annihilate the Varsity Blondes. Christian, the savage heel, took jibes at Pillman Jr.'s mullet and described his late father as average at best. He further suggested that Pillman's father would be disappointed that his final contribution to wrestling was his son.

Cage then took a shot at Griff Garrison for his resemblance towards Jungle Boy. Luchasaurus drove both Pillman and Garrison through the table while Christian stood there with his devilish demeanor.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan and his co-host Disco Inferno discussed the fiery segment and the squash match. Inferno dissected Luchasaurus' performance and opined that Christian has been helping him out:

"I guarantee that Christian is coaching Luchasaurus because I think since he's been doing these squash matches, I haven't seen him slap the leg one time. He's doing exactly what he should be doing which is just power moves on the guy and the match is over." (13.48-14.03)

Konnan believed that the entire segment spelled catastrophe for the Varsity Blondes. He was surprised over the insults Christian Cage hurled at Pillman and how the latter responded:

"Those two guys are buried worst than the Earth's crust. It's incredible how many times he [Christian] insulted him and Pillman would pretend he's taking off his shirt and was going to go after him. Like a self-check."(14.58-15.11)

Konnan acknowledged AEW's step to utilize Christian Cage properly

Christian Cage was paired with The Jurassic Express over the last few months. He took on the managerial role for Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus during their tag team title defenses.

Konnan wasn't a fan of Cage's pairing with the former tag team champions. He was among the first few to predict Captain Charisma's heel turn.

During the same podcast, the WCW veteran lauded AEW for optimally utilizing the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He also approved AEW's step to turn Luchasaurus heel:

"I like the way they've gone back and they've taken Christian who was completely underutilized. Now they've kind of re-energized Luchasaurus and made him interesting." (14.05-14.19)

The heel turns of Christian Cage and Luchasaurus have added a much-needed intrigue to their association. The duo have turned heads with their fine blend of fiery promos and in-ring demolition.

