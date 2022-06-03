"Something's being built" - Konnan says former WWE World Champion could soon turn heel in AEW

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently predicted that Christian Cage could soon be turning heel in AEW for a feud with Jungle Boy.

Over the last few weeks, Captain Charisma and Jungle Boy have struggled to be on the same page, often engaging in minor arguments on television. At Double or Nothing earlier this week, many fans assumed Jurassic Express would finally lose their AEW Tag Team Championships, after which Christian would turn heel.

As it turned out, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus surprised fans by retaining their titles and celebrating with the former WWE World Champion. Speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, Konnan shared his thoughts about the same.

He pointed out that despite things going down relatively smoothly at Double or Nothing, Christian could turn heel for a rivalry with Jungle Boy sometime down the line.

"This was a good match. Actually, a pretty good match. A lot of like action-packed and I think they're still kind of teasing Jungle Boy and Christian Cage's rivalry because there was a spot, where each had a distraction that could have cost them the match. So, something's being built, I'm assuming Christian is the one who's gonna turn heel," said Konnan. (32:22 - 32:52)

Jim Cornette also wants Christian to turn heel in AEW

Not only Konnan, but Jim Cornette also expressed his desire to see Christian Cage embrace his heel side in AEW.

Cornette recently stated that most fans also wanted to see the former WWE World Champion leave Jurassic Express' side. He slammed the veteran's booking, saying the latter was an "adult" in a "room of children."

It's also worth noting that on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jurassic Express, Christian, Matt Hardy, and Darby Allin lost their match against The Undisputed Elite and Hikuleo. Jungle Boy was pinned in the bout, after which Christian Cage was visibly angry with him.

This has successfully laid the seeds for a heel turn, which is all but guaranteed to materialize sometime in the coming weeks and months.

