"Why don't you apologize for all the people you hurt" - Wrestling veteran destroys Bully Ray for recent comments on Jon Moxley [Exclusive]

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's preview and predictions show for the 2022 Royal Rumble, wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin was asked about the recent comments made by Bully Ray about AEW star Jon Moxley.

The former AEW World Champion, who took time off to get help with alcohol addiction issues, recently returned to AEW television after he spent a few months away. Bully Ray subsequently stirred controversy by saying that he felt Moxley should have apologized to the fans during his promo.

Speaking about the issue, veteran manager Kenny Bolin slammed Bully Ray for his comments, saying that the latter hurt a lot of wrestlers during his years in the business. Bolin also shared his belief that Ray needed to apologize for that. Here's Kenny Bolin's full statement:

"If you want to talk about apologizing to somebody, why don't you consider apologizing for all those s*** matches you put on in ECW. Why don't you apologize about those? Why don't you apologize for all the people you hurt in the wrestling business, some of them personal friends of mine... because when you're in the professional wrestling business you gotta trust who you're working with and nobody could trust you because you got the name Bully Ray... you earned it, you were a bully, you liked to punk people out, you liked to hurt them in a match and when they couldn't do anything about it, you had seniority, and if they'd fired back up on you and trust me a lot of them could have whipped your a**, I know damn well Rico Constantino could have beat you to within an inch of your damn life but you took advantage of him, you tried to hurt him because there were some things in the match you didn't want to do or you didn't want Rico to do this, didn't want Rico to do that, so you hurt him, you took advantage of him. You took advantage of a lot of people in the wrestling business and I've heard a lot of stories from a lot of people tell me what a piece of s*** you are, so shame on you. I don't give a damn what network you work for, I don't care what group you're on, I don't care who you're aligned with or who thinks you're cool in the business or who works with you. A lot of people know you to be a piece of s*** so why don't you apologize for who you are and what you are and all the people you hurt because I don't know that Jon Moxley ever hurt anybody, Jon Moxley you can trust, you can work with him whether he has personal differences with you or not, you can trust him to do the match."

"Jerry The King Lawler and Bill Dundee didn't get along all that well either but you can trust each other, they could work with each other, they didn't take advatage of each other. But you thought it was real funny to hurt people, you thought it was funny to hurt the young guys and I've heard these first hand testimonies from many of the wrestlers. No I didn't have to work with you, I wouldn't have trusted you. I'd never have gotten in the ring with you because I'm not going to let you take advantage of me. But these guys didn't have that option and Rico Constantino was one of the ones that you hurt. There were others on that list that talked to me but Rico gave me permission to drop his name because he's mentioned it before. So I tell you what, why don't you apologize for your shit matches, why don't you apologize for all the people you hurt in the business that trusted your a**." said Kenny Bolin [7:45]

Renee Paquette recently addressed Bully Ray's comments

Jon Moley's wife, Renee Paquette, recently addressed Bully Ray's comments on Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha. Paquette said that Bully Ray had their number but had not called to apologize for what he said.

Paquette also assured fans that Jon Moxey and Bully Ray are not working a wrestling angle and that there was no pay-off to the controversial comments. Additionally, she confirmed that Moxley does not really care about Bully Ray's opinion on this matter. You can check out Renee Paquette's comments HERE.

