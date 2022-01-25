"Jon could give a sh*t" - Renee Paquette says WWE legend hasn't apologized to Jon Moxley yet

Renee Paquette recently revealed that Bully Ray hasn't yet apologized to her husband Jon Moxley for the insensitive comments he made after the AEW star returned to wrestling last week.

On Wednesday night's show, Moxley made his triumphant return to AEW nearly months after he entered an inpatient alcohol program. While the wrestling world was full of praise for the former AEW Champion's fiery show-opening promo, Bully Ray had a perplexing take.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Mox should have apologized to his fans for letting them down. As expected, this quickly turned into a controversy, with many urging Bully Ray to issue an unconditional apology for his remarks.

Speaking on her podcast Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha, Renee Paquette disclosed that Ray hadn't apologized yet. She further stated that neither she nor Jon Moxley wanted an apology.

Paquette added that what matters is the fact that her husband had returned to wrestling and was feeling better than ever.

"Bully has not apologized for it and I don’t even need Bully to apologize for and I assure you, Jon could give a sh*t. It’s annoying to even be talking about at this point. The fact that Jon is back in wrestling and he looks like a million bucks and he feels good," said Renee Paquette. (H/T - Wrestlingnews.co)

Renee Paquette says Jon Moxley and Bully Ray aren't building any angle

Furthermore, the former WWE broadcaster also clarified that Bully Ray's comments weren't part of any angle meant to create a match between him and Jon Moxley. Paquette stated it was just a "sh**ty" take by the WWE Hall of Famer.

"There’s no payoff…this isn’t an angle. They’re not gonna have a payoff of like a match or anything like that…It just seems like a really sh*tty take.” said Paquette.

The impact of Bully Ray's remarks was also felt at Sunday night's GCW The WRLD event, where Moxley retained his GCW Title against Homicide. Fans began a loud expletive-laden chant for Ray when the match started. It remains to be seen if the tag team legend will address the backlash to his comments anytime soon.

