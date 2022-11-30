Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) was a household name in WWE owing to his giant stature. His ability to tower over his opponents enabled him to become scary yet captivating for the fans. Recently, Dutch Mantell disclosed how he would have ideally booked Big Show during his WWE tenure.

Despite his association with the McMahon led-company spanning nearly a couple of decades, the former WWE Champion surprised the world with his AEW debut last year. He often appears in commentary for varied programming, and occasionally competes in the ring.

On the latest edition of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran stated he would not book a giant every week. Instead, it would be on a bi-weekly basis in a bid to garner intrigue from fans:

"He had nowhere to travel to other than WWE, they didn't want him, but what they could have done I think I wouldn't have put him on TV every week. I'd probably put him on every two weeks and put him over and you could go for a while with him just making the house shows and beating underneath guys."

He added:

"But eventually there comes a time when you got to work the angle. When it gets a little too rowdy and you send that top baby face in on top of him. And then I would put a manager with him. And sometimes the manager and the guy they have history or the babyface have history and Paul just picks up on that." [2:13 - 3:05]

Check out the entire video below:

Paul Wight brought back his Captain Insano moniker to AEW

A couple of weeks ago, the AEW Tag Team Champions, The Acclaimed, made a music video ahead of their title match at Full Gear. At the commencement of the video, the duo was spotted with Paul Wight donning his Captain Insano attire, which was a character of a film he featured in the late 90s.

The former WWE Superstar has mainly focused on backstage roles in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Do you think Wight should potentially team up with The Acclaimed and compete in the trios division? Sound off in the comments below.

