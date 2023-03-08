Wrestling veteran details how "something impossible happened" with CM Punk (Exclusive)

Former WWE announcer Hugo Savinovich recently spoke about CM Punk being crowned the AEW Champion last year.

Punk grabbed headlines when he returned to wrestling in 2021 after a seven-year-long hiatus from the industry. During his stint with AEW, the Second City Saint gradually made his way up the roster and finally faced off against Hangman Adam Page for the gold at Double or Nothing. Punk came out on top during the encounter and finally won the World Title almost a year after his return.

On the UnSKripted podcast this week, Hugo detailed that the 44-year-old star winning the AEW Championship was the biggest moment of the year. He stated that the fallout between Punk and the Young Bucks & Kenny Omega after the show and the events that followed may have marred the win.

"I think CM Punk winning the title. It was the beginning of something that should've never ended like a nightmare. But by that moment, to me, that was a wasted time in history but a very important time for fans. Something impossible happened and he got the gold again. So I gotta go with CM Punk." [From 35:30 - 35:59]

Michael Morales Torres also picked CM Punk for Moment of the Year

During the interview, Lucha Libre Online VP Michael Morales Torres also echoed the same sentiment as Hugo. He detailed that Punk winning the AEW Championship was a big moment for wrestling fans around the world.

"I gotta agree with Hugo. I gotta go with CM Punk. It was a huge moment for the fans. It was a huge moment for Punk. Wrestling won that day, man. Wrestling won." [From 36:02 - 36:12]

Torres suggested that Punk's story was unique and got the fans invested in it.

