Wrestling veteran details how Vince McMahon manipulated one of the 'biggest upsets in WWE history'

Vince McMahon was known for the portrayal of the 'evil boss' in WWE, especially during the 90s. He had various feuds and backstage tension with multiple top names in the industry. Recently, AEW personality Jim Ross disclosed how the former WWE Chairman informed him to align questions for his interview post the 'Montreal Screwjob' in his favor.

In 1997, Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were set to feud for the WWE Championship at Survivor Series. In the weeks leading up to the event, there were backstage concerns about an upset Hart potentially jumping ship to WCW with the title. The then-WWE CEO allegedly held a meeting with HBK, Pat Patterson and multiple other veterans to hatch a plan to prevent Vince McMahon's nightmare from coming true.

Following the controversial incident, Jim Ross conducted an interview with Vince McMahon to discuss the situation. In his address, he cited that no one else was to blame for The Hitman's loss but himself and that 'Bret screwed Bret'. On the latest edition of the Grilling JR podcast, the former WWE personality narrated how Mr. McMahon did not like to be put on the spot and wanted to ensure the interview worked in his favor:

"Vince doesn't work that way very well and I don't either at all. But there was a list of questions that I was provided to put into the context of this interview. And I don't know, man, it's just those are harder to remember. But it was heavily produced. And you know, Vince wanted to make sure that every word was tangible every word was exactly what he wanted to say. Because he had points he wanted to make and he was trying to save face I think and a large extent." (00:28 - 1:05)

Ross further cited the former WWE CEO wanted to get everything 'off his chest':

"He was very hell-bent on it. And for all I could care he could use Michael Cole for that interview. Michael Cole is a great interviewer, still is. So, I don't know man. He came and went. Vince got off his chest. He addressed the matter. And off we went to try to jumpstart this train wreck." (1:20 - 1:44)

Check out the entire interaction below:

Vince McMahon allegedly wants to return to administrative role in WWE

A few months ago, Vince McMahon stirred the wrestling world when news of an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct became public knowledge. The 77-year-old had been involved in multiple allegations of paying former female employees hush money to cover up affairs.

In July, he announced his official retirement and stepped down from the position of WWE CEO and Chairman. Last week, it was reported that Mr. McMahon was interested in returning to WWE:

Soon after the 77-year-old stepped down, Triple H returned to his executive role and was promoted to Chief Content Officer (CCO) for the company.

