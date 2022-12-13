Update on Vince McMahon's possible return to WWE - Reports

News that Vince McMahon is reportedly gearing up to return to the company broke out earlier today. However, there is now an update on McMahon's possible return to the company.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon retired from the company around the same time he was surrounded by several allegations. After leaving the company, the investigation regarding McMahon ended with John Laurinaitis leaving the company as well.

Today, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that after speaking with several higher-ups in the company, it seems highly unlikely that McMahon will be making his way back to the company. Here's what Fightful said regarding McMahon's return:

"Numerous WWE higher ups that I've spoken to in recent months have indicated to us they want nothing to do with that and are happy with the direction. I haven't heard one person there itching for a Vince return."

It looks like the company is happy with its new leadership under Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan. The product has also been thriving under the creative leadership of Triple H over the past few months. It will be interesting to see if McMahon finds a way to make his return to the company in a prominent role.

