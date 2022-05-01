"The guy that can make that kid" - Wrestling veteran explains how former WWE Superstar could help Hook develop in AEW (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has given his take on AEW's recent booking of Hook and how former WWE star Tony Nese could help the young star. According to the WWE veteran, the 22-year-old is being pushed a little too fast.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that he was highly impressed with Hook's recent face-to-face confrontation segment with Danhausen.

The former WWE manager went on to explain how AEW could get the right heel over with the crowd by having him beat up Hook. In this case, it could be the Premier Athlete, who blindsided the Team Taz member on this week's Rampage:

"I think they're pushing Hook a little bit too fast, is what I'm thinking. I think him talking should've been a bigger deal. Then all of a sudden he starts talking with 'Hausen but I do like what he did tonight, and he still don't like 'Hausen. So his character is over and I would've saved Tony Nese because he is the guy that can make that kid and maybe not. And what's going to get a heel a lot of heat is when they do beat the living crap out of Hook, they will be over, that's all they gotta do." (42:20)

Jim Cornette recently slammed AEW's booking of Hook

While Dutch Mantell might be impressed with Hook's recent booking in AEW, another former WWE manager in Jim Cornette has bashed the young star's recent booking in the company.

During a recent edition of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, he explained what AEW should've done differently in regards to Hook and Danhausen's feud. Cornette said:

"This f*****g wacko is stomping all over it. Then Hook, what he does on this tape is he walks up and he gets in Danhausen's face and he says, 'If you wanted my attention, you've got it,' and then walks off. This would've been the spot where, if you wanted people to be interested in this guy Hook, he'd snatch this moron by his neck, twist his arm around his rib cage, and give him a judo throw and splatter him on the ground and say, 'Don't touch my s*** you weirdo,' and kick him in the face."

Hook and Danhausen faced off in the ring on the latest episode of Rampage, but were interrupted by 'Smart' Mark Sterling and Tony Nese. The two managed to drive the heels off, teasing a potential partnership.

