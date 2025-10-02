Wrestling veteran explains how Tony Khan can counter WWE WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia (Exclusive)

WWE is set to hold the 2027 edition of WrestleMania in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The decision has drawn ire from many fans of the product, but presents an opportunity for AEW to gain favor with North American wrestling fans. Tony Khan has the opportunity to counter The Show of Shows, and wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently explained how he could do so.
Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Apter stated that while fans are annoyed with WWE's decision to hold WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, they will still watch the product, given the promotion's deals with various streaming services.
He said that if Tony Khan wants to take advantage of this window, he should host his own pay-per-view earlier on the same day. Khan used this same tactic to avoid All Out clashing with WWE Wrestlepalooza last month, and can do the same to counter WrestleMania 43.
"Now, if Tony Khan wants to run, it can't be head-to-head on the same day. It can be earlier in the same day, and I think what's going to happen is that WWE is going to run in the United States. They have a deal with Fandango, they're going to be all over in the movie theatres, all over the giant screens like they used to be, or at home, you can watch it on you know, your streaming networks," Apter said.
He continued:
"AEW will have a chance to run a big show somewhere live for the fans to go to, like Teddy said, but I think the fans are still going to watch WrestleMania on streaming or in the movie theatres."
Having hosted a successful All Out event, Tony Khan now turns his attention towards AEW WrestleDream. The event is set to take place later this month, with three matches already announced for the show. Both World Titles will be defended, along with an "I Quit" match between Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.
