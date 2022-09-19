"Nothing wrong with his performance, he just looks overweight" - Wrestling veteran on why Keith Lee has stopped performing high-flying moves in AEW

Disco Inferno has claimed that Keith Lee's performance level in AEW is still the same despite his past health issues.

Speaking on the latest edition of Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Inferno briefly discussed Lee's current physique and claimed it looks a bit overweight.

He added that Lee isn't capable of doing top rope dives any longer, as he might cripple his opponents.

"There's nothing wrong with his performance. He just looks overweight and he's kind of cut down and doing this like the cartwheels and sh*t and everything, you know. He's not going to dive over the top rope anymore, you would be stupid to. Who is going to catch you? You're gonna cripple somebody," said Inferno. [6:08-6:24]

Keith Lee's wife Mia Yim recently explained why she didn't join her husband in AEW

Keith Lee and Mia Yim previously worked together in WWE. Speaking in a recent interview with Straight Talk Wrestling, Yim explained why she didn't join her husband in AEW.

Yim claimed that she and Lee like to promote their own separate brands and wouldn't necessarily follow each other's footsteps in a particular company. Yim said:

“So the thing that I always tell people, even though me and Keith [Lee] are together, we are our own separate brands. I never wanted to be one of those couples that are like, ‘If you book my husband, you have to book me’ or vice versa, or we’re a package deal. We’re not like that, so it’s like babe, you go do what you gotta go do.”

Keith Lee is the current AEW World Tag Team Champion alongside Swerve Strickland. The two men won the titles after dethroning The Young Bucks.

At the All Out pay-per-view, Swerve In Our Glory successfully defended their titles against The Acclaimed in an incredible tag team match. On this week's Dynamite Grand Slam, the two teams will cross paths in a rematch.

