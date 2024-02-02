Wrestling veteran lambasts Samoa Joe being called out by an 'upcomer'

Samoa Joe has been on an upward trajectory ever since becoming the AEW World Champion. A host of stars have challenged him as they aim to get a shot at the top title.

However, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette does not like the way how Samoa Joe has been called out by Hook, whom Cornette referred to as an ‘upcoming’ wrestler. While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette gave his two cents on the situation.

“And out he (Hook) comes and he speaks. He said, 'last week you won, I lost.' Then they shake hands and it was like Cheetah trying to pull Tarzan into a hug because when Hook tried to pull him in, really, Joe's gravitational pulled Hook in. Then, Hook says to Joe, 'I dont know when or where, but I will see you again,' and from the crowd, there was a cacophony of nothing, no reaction. And Joe said, 'I bet you will,'" Jim Cornette said. [00:37 - 01:36]

Jim Cornette went on:

“If this was somebody’s idea that we gotta do something for Hook coz he lost, what the f**k. It's the [AEW] World Champion in a god da*n ring and he doesn't need to be given a warning by, again, an upcoming, young preliminary fellow. And then step out of the ring while the guy, obviously there are tomato cans being thrown at him so he can give these people these moves, it was so phony. It didn't do anybody any good." [1:57 - 2:31]

You can watch the full video below:

What the future has in store for The Samoan Submission Machine remains to be seen.

Samoa Joe would give Sting a shot at AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe revealed that he would be more than happy to give Sting, who is on the verge of retiring, a shot at his AEW World Championship. The Samoan Submission Machine has been cautious so far on how he picks his next challenger, but it looks like The Icon is an exception.

Samoa Joe was speaking to Whatculture when he revealed his admiration for Sting and spoke about the title shot.

"100 percent. We would always give Sting a shot at the championship. When you talk about Sting's career on the whole. Icon, it's a commonly used term, when you dip into your head and think about the iconic figures in pro wrestling, Sting is top four, maybe even higher. He's the embodiment of a lot of wrestling fans best memories. He was there from the painted face to the splash in the corner to the death drop. So many great memories are attributed to him." [H/T Fightful]

While it looks unlikely for Sting to challenge Samoa Joe, it is great to see the kind of respect the AEW World Champion has for the WCW legend.

Would you like to see Sting take on Joe for the AEW World Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.