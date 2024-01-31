Samoa Joe says he would "100 percent" give WWE Hall of Famer shot at AEW World Championship

Samoa Joe has been on a warpath since claiming the AEW World Championship at the Worlds End pay-per-view last month. He's challenged anyone brave enough to step out of the locker room and try to take his title, including the legendary Sting.

Sting is on the final leg of his AEW journey and is set to retire at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3. Before that, however, The Icon is challenging Big Bill and Ricky Starks for the AEW World Tag Team Championship next week on Dynamite. He and his partner, Darby Allin, will look to win the titles and take them into their clash against The Young Bucks at Revolution.

Samoa Joe has challengers of his own – most notably Swerve Strickland and 'Hangman' Adam Page. The Samoan Submission Machine will likely fight one or both at the pay-per-view in March, but he wouldn't be averse to facing off with The Stinger before that happens.

Speaking to Whatculture, Samoa Joe heaped praise on The Icon and revealed that he would "100 percent" give Sting a shot at his title:

"100 percent. We would always give Sting a shot at the championship. When you talk about Sting's career on the whole. Icon, it's a commonly used term, when you dip into your head and think about the iconic figures in pro wrestling, Sting is top four, maybe even higher. He's the embodiment of a lot of wrestling fans best memories. He was there from the painted face to the splash in the corner to the death drop. So many great memories are attributed to him."

Joe further expressed how amazing it is to see such a legendary career end on a high note:

"To see him wrap up a career that has been successful, it's amazing to see a man live a career like that and to make a huge impact on the industry. He stayed fresh, he stayed relevant, he stayed out there. It's an amazing feat that not many will ever replicate, probably ever," he said. [h/t Fightful]

Claudio Castagnoli is also eyeing Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship

With the return of the ranking system, AEW television will undoubtedly feature many title matches in 2024. The Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli recently addressed a potential match against the company's current World Champion, Samoa Joe.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Mark Hoke Show, the former WWE Superstar predicted that if he and Joe faced off, AEW would have a new champion:

"I want to get Samoa Joe's attention. I don't know if he wants my attention. We've tangled once or twice. It was fun. I think that match is one that never really happened in Ring of Honor when we were both there, it happened maybe once in WWE. I think we're due for another one. It would be great. We'll have a new world champion, too."

Castagnoli hasn't won a title in All Elite Wrestling yet but currently boasts a 3-1 record for the year, putting him in a good position when the rankings are implemented this week.

Would you like to see Sting vs. Joe for the title? Who do you think will be AEW's next World Champion? Sound off in the comments section below!

