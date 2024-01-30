"We'll have a new world champion" - Samoa Joe won't be happy about top AEW star's bold prediction

AEW kicked off the new year with a new World Champion after Samoa Joe captured the company's premier title at the Worlds End pay-per-view. Joe is currently looking at 'Hangman' Adam Page and Swerve Strickland as his primary threats, but Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli recently had something to say on the subject.

Castagnoli has been on a path of destruction ever since his AEW debut at Forbidden Door in 2022. While the former Swiss Superman has captured the ROH World Championship twice in that span, he hasn't held an AEW title yet.

With Tony Khan bringing the ranking system back in 2024, Castagnoli could be primed for a run at the top. The 43-year-old's record for the new year currently sits at 3-1, putting him high in the winner's column.

Speaking on The Mark Hoke Show, Claudio explained what an AEW World Championship win would mean to him:

"It would mean a lot. That's what everybody works towards, to be the world champion. I'm just working, being patient, maybe too patient. I think that chance will hopefully come my way and I'll grab it. I'd be a tremendous representative for the company and be a great world champion. Right now, Joe is the champ, it's funny, he hasn't mentioned me of the people who hit the hardest. I think he doesn't really want to get my attention, which I understand."

Claudio was referring to Samoa Joe's recent Mount Rushmore list of wrestling's hardest hitters. The former WWE Superstar went on to make a bold prediction in the event that he and Joe ever face off for the title:

"I want to get Samoa Joe's attention. I don't know if he wants my attention. We've tangled once or twice. It was fun. I think that match is one that never really happened in Ring of Honor when we were both there, it happened maybe once in WWE. I think we're due for another one. It would be great. We'll have a new world champion, too." [H/T Fightful]

Samoa Joe was "happy" to remind rising star HOOK of his place

After defeating MJF for the AEW World Championship at Worlds End on December 30, Samoa Joe didn't wait long to make his first defense. He met the brash young HOOK on the January 17 episode of Dynamite in a controversial bout.

Despite the son of Taz putting up an impressive fight, The Samoan Submission Machine ultimately destroyed the 24-year-old. Speaking with WrestleZone's Matt Black, the champion praised his opponent but said that he was happy to remind him of his place in the food chain:

"You gotta go after the dangers in this world. And you know, he’s a very, very dangerous young man who’s still becoming the predator that someday he hopes to be. But I was more than happy to remind him of his place in the grander scheme of things and how the food chain works," he said.

Joe is expected to defend his title again at or before AEW Revolution on March 3. Whether it will be against Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, or another challenger remains to be seen.

What do you think of Samoa Joe's reign so far? Would you like him to retain the title at Revolution? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

