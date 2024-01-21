"YOU ARE COOKING," "I'm ready!" - Fans erupt after Tony Khan makes a major AEW announcement

Tony Khan has just announced the return of one of AEW's earlier traditions, and fans on social media are all for it. This would be a way for the promotion to continue its sports-based presentation, the ranking system.

The ranking system was a part of the early days of the promotion, and the rankings were based on an individual's or a tag team's win-loss record. This would then be the basis for the next contenders for major titles within AEW.

On Twitter, All Elite President Tony Khan announced that this system would return this year and would start this month. He then thanked fans for the support and said that this was only the beginning of a great 2024 ahead.

Fans on Twitter were ecstatic at this announcement, as many had been clamoring for the return of the rankings system for some time now. They were excited about more doses of sports-based presentations moving forward.

A fan even claimed that it seemed like the earlier days of the promotion were coming back.

Tony Khan says 2024 will be the biggest year for AEW

A few days ago, after this week's episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan made a bold claim for 2024.

On Twitter, he thanked the fans who tuned in for the show and then expressed how he felt that 2024, which would be the promotion's fifth year, could be their best year.

"Thank you all who watched Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight! I thought that it was an exciting show tonight, I really appreciate all of you who watched it, and I'm very excited about 2024 AEW, our fifth year together. I think that this can be our biggest year yet."

So far, the year has started strong for them, signing big names like Deonna Purrazzo and potentially many more to come. They also have great sales for their next pay-per-view, Revolution, which takes place on March 3.

