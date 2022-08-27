Wrestling veteran has a one-word response to claims that AEW star Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) "farted" in his face

AEW star Eddie Kingston's claim that Paul Wight once farted on Disco Inferno's face has finally garnered a response from the latter.

Amidst various rumors of backstage heat in AEW, reports of Eddie Kingston being secretly suspended have emerged recently. The Mad King had apparently taken offense at Sammy Guevara's unaired promo, where The Spanish God called him a "fat piece of sh*t" on the August 10 episode of Rampage.

The angle reportedly led to Kingston having a heated backstage interaction with the Jericho Appreciation Society member. Moreover, the 40-year-old was suspended following the exchange.

Meanwhile, Disco Inferno seemingly called out Eddie Kingston over the situation. In response, The Mad King recalled an incident when Paul Wight allegedly farted in Inferno's face. Although the WCW star did not respond directly to Kingston, he clarified that the allegations were false via Twitter:

"No."

You can check out the original tweet here:

As of now, there has been no further comment on the matter from either side. However, Kingston's suspension from the promotion has seemingly concluded.

Sammy Guevara responds to the allegations surrounding fellow AEW star

After Eddie Kingston returned from suspension and commented on the rumors surrounding him, The Spanish God also issued a statement on the development.

Guevara claimed that there was a lack of communication between the two about things that were supposed to be off-limits. This seemingly led to a body-shaming insult that offended Kingston enough to start a brawl.

The Spanish God further stated that Kingston "did not do the professional thing," claiming that there would have been no mention of Kingston's physical attributes if the AEW management had communicated it beforehand.

As of now, their backstage rivalry seems to have ceased. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how their on-screen rivalry unfolds in the coming weeks.

