"Do the f**** work and stop embarrassing this industry" - Disco Inferno brutally blasts industry talents amidst backstage tension in AEW

AEW's backstage environment has endured quite the storm these past few days, with rumors of real-life beef and walk-out threats. In light of some of the rumors, WCW veteran Disco Inferno took to Twitter to call out some of the talent on the roster.

Long after his memorable run in WCW, Glenn Gilbertti (Disco Inferno) remains up to date with the industry. As co-host of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran has gotten into many online scraps with AEW stars due to his many scathing opinions.

Gilberttii recently took to Twitter to slam talent for their reactions to criticisms of their bodies, noting how wrestlers previously took their frustrations out in the gym.

"Wrestlers and fans need to pull a full stop on this "fat shaming" bulls**t. The wrestlers being fafat-shamedeed to put the effort in to the gym and diet instead of playing victim. Do the f**king work and stop embarrassing this industry." - Gilbertti Tweeted.

While Gilbertti didn't explicitly call out Eddie Kingston in this tweet, his previous tweet directly referenced the recent backstage drama that led to the Mad King's AEW suspension.

AEW's Mad King recently directly responded to Disco Inferno's Tweet

Eddie Kingston isn't built like the John Cenas of professional wrestling, but that has never held the Mad King back. Unfortunately, the star has often been the target of criticism mainly levied at his physique. Regardless, Kingston maintains a major fan following.

After seeing the WCW veteran's tweet, Eddie Kingston hit back with quite the heavy-handed-response.

"You never did the work and the boys kept you around to laugh at you. I remember hearing the story where big show farted in your face. You ain't a man." - Kingston Tweeted.

The Mad King quickly followed up, however, noting that he does in fact enjoy watching Gilbertti's matches on the Wrestling Bios YouTube channel.

At the time of writing, Gilbertti has yet to respond to Kingston's Tweet. However, could this altercation lead to yet another online back and forth between an All Elite Wrestling star and a veteran? Time will tell.

