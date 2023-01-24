Wrestling veteran puts over AEW star as the "second coming of Roddy Piper" (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran recently compared an AEW star to the legendary Roddy Piper.

The Salt of the Earth has been a part of the Jacksonville-based Promotion since 2019, steadily growing in popularity over the years. Playing a heel character, he has often been known to blur the lines between kayfabe and reality. He bagged his first belt in the company last year after defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Speaking about MJF in a recent interview with WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda, Dan Lambert compared him to the legendary Roddy Piper.

"Roddy Piper is my favourite of all time guy on the mic. I think he is the greatest promo ever in pro-wrestling. I think he is one of the greatest in the ring of all time. When I started watching MJF that's the exact same thing that I started thinking about. That guy, he is the second coming of Roddy Piper..."

He further added:

"One of the things you made sure you do when you were backstage in AEW, when MJF grabbed the mic was stop in front of one of the monitors back or run out to the curtain and open it up to see the fans and their reactions. The guy just does what he wants to do and it always works." [2:38 - 3:19]

The AEW World Champion was also compared to Stone Cold Steve Austin

While Dan Lambert believes that MJF is the second coming of Roddy Piper, WWE veteran Jim Cornette has drawn similarities between the AEW Champion and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran heaped praise on MJF's 'magnetic personality' while claiming that his spots were appropriate for his character.

"Here’s the thing, MJF is so magnetic of a personality to watch that this is his equivalent of Steve Austin’s Mudhole Stomps. They look like s**t but they work for him. I’ll buy it. The f**king run. Just everything he does, he spins emotions on a dime to fit whatever the f**k’s happening." [04:55 onward]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for MJF in Tony Khan's Promotion.

Do you agree with Dan Lambert and Jim Cornette? Sound off in the comments section below!

