Wrestling veteran reacts to AEW star Julia Hart spitting on her face

A Wrestling veteran just reacted to a recent incident where Julia Hart spat on her face.

Karen Jarrett has been a part of the wrestling business for a long time. Ever since her days being married to Kurt Angle. She made a name for herself in TNA as Angle's wife. However, after her marriage to the Olympic gold medalist fell apart, she ended up marrying Jeff Jarrett.

Since then, she has made appearances on TNA as well as AEW as Jarrett's valet who would accompany him to the ring and get involved in his matches if necessary.

This past week on AEW Collision, Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe took on the House of Black. Midway through the match, Julia Hart came out to help her team. To even the playing field, Karen also came out but got spewed in the face with the poison mist.

Following this incident, Karen Jarrett has taken to social media to react to what transpired at Collision. Check out her reaction here:

Julia Hart was scared to approach Malakai Black about joining House of Black

Before taking on this dark persona, Julia played the role of a happy-go-lucky cheerleader who was always happy. However, that gimmick did little for her and she decided it was time for a change. When she heard Malakai Black was building a faction, she approached him.

Speaking in one of Thunder Rosa's recent vlog, Julia Hart admitted that she was scared to approach Black at first.

"I was like, 'What if I join [the group]?" Hart said. "I was actually scared to tell [Black], I told Jerry Lynn, Jerry told him for me and then Malakai came up to me and was like, 'You don't like the cheer stuff?' and I was like, 'No.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Under the House of Black banner, Julia's career has skyrocketed and she is currently the TBS Champion.

Do you think Julia Hart is a believable heel? Sound off!

