Wrestling veteran reflects on Vince McMahon's backstage relationship with WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Teddy Long has reflected on Vince McMahon's relationship with WWE Hall of Famer and AEW personality, Mark Henry.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of One on One, Long mentioned that there was never any talks of Henry potentially ending The Undertaker's unbeaten WrestleMania streak.

However, that didn't mean that the long-term WWE Chairman wasn't a fan of the once World's Strongest Man.

"Well, I don't know, I didn't ever hear that. I mean, Bruce was office personnel, he's in there. If he says something, we would definitely know but that's something I never did hear. I heard one time that he was gonna drop it to Brock Lesnar, Brock Lesnar was going to end the streak. Never end anything hear about Mark Henry though. But don't get me wrong, Mark Henry was great then, Vince liked Mark," said Teddy Long. [22:19 - 22:43]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One featuring Teddy Long:

AEW personality Mark Henry recently showed his support for WWE star Top Dolla

WWE star Top Dolla was recently the talk of the town after botching a dive on an episode of SmackDown.

The Hit Row member tweeted a statement and a clip of him perfectly nailing a dive to the outside. In reaction, Henry mentioned showing his support for Dolla and advised him not to listen to the critics. Henry wrote:

"Bro, anyone that has ever performed has failed. It's a part of process to get better. Why would you listen to people that have no idea how to do what you did, the ability or confidence to do what you did an[d] the athleticism to perform that maneuver when the cameras are rolling."

Mark Henry is mostly known for his work on AEW Rampage, where he is known for hyping up the main event during the show.

Top Dolla is all set to face Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match to decide the second entrant of the match.

