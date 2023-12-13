Wrestling veteran reveals one reason why Chris Jericho could be The Devil in AEW

Fans are still speculating who could be The Devil in AEW, and it seems that a wrestling veteran has a good reason why Chris Jericho could be under the mask.

While the former AEW World Champion hasn't interacted with current titleholder MJF in a long time, the two men have a storied history together. They were once part of The Inner Circle faction.

They engaged in a lengthy feud in 2021, culminating in a match at that year's All Out pay-per-view. Chris Jericho's in-ring career was on the line in the high-profile bout.

On the latest edition of The Experience, Jim Cornette reeled off a list of candidates who could be The Devil before mentioning Chris Jericho.

“They could make it [Chris] Jericho, it ain’t going to get over anyway pretty much no matter who it is because we’ve kind of established that there’s nobody for it to be that will be a game changer, business changer, or a big exciting reveal. If Jericho wanted to be that, he’s got the black bat, but so does Sting, and Sting’s retiring. Besides, he would even be a heel when he was a heel," he said.

The WWE legend claimed that he could convince Tony Khan to make him the masked man as a way to keep himself relevant.

"So Jericho, the only reason it would be him is if he talks Tony [Khan] into it to keep himself in the spotlight. [Plus] Jericho and MJF do have the chequered past,” Cornette added. [4:50 - 5:30]

Chris Jericho will appear this week on AEW Dynamite

Along with his Golden Jets partner, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho is looking to finish his 2023 on a high note. The two are currently the number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

But what will be on their minds this week? Fans will find out as The Golden Jets will appear live on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite. It would be the fourth annual "Winter is Coming" edition of the show.

Fans will also see four matches in the Continental Classic Tournament. 'Hangman' Adam Page will take on Roderick Strong, and Riho will lock horns with Ruby Soho.

