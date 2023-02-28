Wrestling veteran says AEW star could dethrone Roman Reigns upon potential WWE return (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran recently claimed that a particular AEW star is quite capable of being booked to defeat Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the Stamford-based promotion. He has also managed to set a record-breaking title reign over the years. While there aren't many names powerful enough to go up against him, Vince Russo believes that AEW star Miro (fka Rusev) could be a great pick if the latter returns to WWE.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo was asked how he would book Miro at the Stamford-based promotion. He answered:

"Why would I book him any differently than Cody Rhodes? Why wouldn't he be a star from day one? (...) It really depends on what you do at WrestleMania... When I look at Rusev, do I believe he could beat Roman Reigns? Yes I believe that. I do believe he could beat Roman Reigns. It really depends on where they are going, but I'd bring him in as an absolute star." (6:20 onwards)

The former WWE Superstar's run in AEW was previously criticized by Konnan

While Miro is certainly very capable, his run in Tony Khan's company has not been the best over the last few months.

The Redeemer had previously won the TNT Championship, showcasing his immense talent. However, his ensuing storylines have done nothing to elevate his prominence. In response to a verbal feud with him, wrestling veteran Konnan further drew attention to his All Elite career and called it a joke.

"not sure why u ninserted yourself into this convo esp after I told u it was a joke..did u listen to the show?, prob not..that Takeshita could take me wow what a brave take esp at this stage of my life..why don't u worry about your career that seems to be the bigger joke here," Konnan tweeted to Miro.

Konnan @Konnan5150 @ToBeMiro not sure why u inserted yourself into this convo esp after I told u it was a joke..did u listen to the show?, prob not..that Takeshita could take me wow what a brave take esp at this stage of my life..why don't u worry about your career that seems to be the bigger joke here @ToBeMiro not sure why u inserted yourself into this convo esp after I told u it was a joke..did u listen to the show?, prob not..that Takeshita could take me wow what a brave take esp at this stage of my life..why don't u worry about your career that seems to be the bigger joke here

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Miro.

Do you want to see Miro back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from here, please embed the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes