"He took 15 years to get off the indies" - Wrestling veteran says former AEW World Champion had a better career than WWE Superstar Kevin Owens

Disco Inferno recently claimed that AEW Star CM Punk had a better wrestling career than WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.

Before becoming a two-time AEW World Champion, CM Punk held the WWE Championship for 434 days (one of the longest title reigns in the modern era). Owens, meanwhile, was a former world champion when he held the Universal Championship in 2016 for 188 days.

A fan asked on the latest episode of Keepin' it 100 about the alleged heat between Owens and Punk. Disco Inferno responded by saying that Punk had a better overall body of work even though Owens worked hard in the indies just to get to the sports entertainment giant.

"Punk has had the better career. But bro, he took 15 years to get off the indies or off of Ring of Honor to get the main show so this is... just Punk's is better, you know," said Disco. [from 0:23 - 0:38]

The former WCW star added that while The Prizefighter is currently carving out a good career, he still picked The Second City Saint due to his iconic long WWE Championship reign.

"Kevin Owens has been making a good career now but at this point, I think Punk has probably had the better career. He was on top of WWE for a longer period of time." [from 0:39 - 0:48]

Check out the clips from this episode:

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently took a swipe on AEW star CM Punk

Following CM Punk's tirade against Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Elite (Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) during the All Out media scrum, Kevin Owens took to Twitter to seemingly share his thoughts on the situation.

The Prizefighter posted a photo of himself fighting Stone Cold Steve Austin during the main event of WrestleMania 38 Night 1. It was seemingly a dig towards The Second City Saint, as the latter was known for his displeasure at not main eventing a WrestleMania event.

As of this moment, Punk hasn't responded to Owens' cheeky reference about his failed WrestleMania main event dream.

Who do you think had a better career? CM Punk or Kevin Owens? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Keepin' it 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals his real thoughts about babyface Brock Lesnar here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali