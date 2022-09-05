WWE Superstar Kevin Owens seemingly takes a cheeky dig at CM Punk following his outburst at AEW All Out media scrum

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has seemingly fired shots at CM Punk after the latter's controversial comments at the AEW All Out media scrum. He posted a picture of his fight at this year's WrestleMania.

The Cult of Personality did not hold back while addressing the media and spoke about Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. While talking about reports of him influencing the removal of Colt Cabana from AEW TV, he accused The Elite of "spreading lies about him." He also called out Hangman Page and ended his speech by asking the star to "grow the f–k up."

Almost immediately after Punk accused Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks of leaking information, Owens took to Twitter to share a picture of him and Stone Cold battling it out at WrestleMania 38. It is to be noted that the current AEW World Champion has never headlined the Show of Shows. However, he believes his match with the Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 was the real main event that year.

You can check out the tweet below:

For those who were unaware, Owens and the Young Bucks were former stablemates at PWG and are still close friends. Fightful reported today that "one of the Young Bucks" had contacted wrestlers outside of AEW, indicating CM Punk's frustrations with the AEW to be true. Fans were quick to reach a conclusion, guessing the person contacted to be Kevin Owens.

Several AEW stars threaten to walk out after CM Punk's comments

CM Punk's comments did not go down well with a lot of stars, especially the promotion's EVPs.

According to a report from Fightful Select, following the All Out media scrum, one talent claimed that Omega and the Bucks were 'extremely p*ssed off' with the situation and even threatened to walk out.

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Fightful: Talent had informed Fightful that Young Bucks & Kenny Omega were fuming over CM Punk's comments.



One talent claimed that they even threatened to walk out. Fightful: Talent had informed Fightful that Young Bucks & Kenny Omega were fuming over CM Punk's comments.One talent claimed that they even threatened to walk out. https://t.co/hNpp5Gf9OT

As per reports, the Elite were also scheduled to appear for the scrum but plans were altered. Security was also in a hurry around the scrum area. However, it has not been confirmed if this is related to the situation. It remains to be seen how the controversy will take shape in the near future.

Do you want to see CM Punk vs Kenny Omega in AEW? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil