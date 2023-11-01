Wrestling veteran doesn't see Sting vs Darby Allin as a compelling match for AEW (Exclusive)

With the recent news that Sting will hang up his boots at AEW Revolution 2024, many people have named Darby Allin as the ideal final opponent for the WWE Hall of Famer. However, a wrestling veteran doesn't think the match would be compelling.

The Icon and Allin have been attached at the hip since 2020, with Darby being the WWE Hall of Famer's protege over the past three years. Because of this, many people believe that it would only be fitting if Darby Allin was the one to stand across the ring from The Icon at Revolution 2024.

However, during the most recent edition of "The Wrestling Time Machine" with Mac Davis and Teddy Long, wrestling legend Bill Apter doesn't think that would be the best match for The Icon to go out on.

"I just don't feel it, I think they may go with that direction and Sting would gladly put Darby Allin over, that's what I feel, he would put him over. It just doesn't look right with the two of them in the ring. Now if you remember when Sting first came here and Darby had a championship, Sting--before they paired them together, Sting said that he had come for that championship that Darby had and that changed very quickly. But I don't see that as a compelling match, I really don't." [8:10 - 8:48]

Darby has been able to fight through a number of injuries in recent months, but with the former TNT Champion looking to climb Mount Everest in the new year, perhaps he might be able to compete at AEW Revolution 2024.

Sting and Darby Allin will be in action at AEW Full Gear

There are still a few months before the WWE Hall of Famer finally hangs up his boots, which means there are still a few more matches that The Icon can participate in, and one of them is coming up on pay-per-view in just a few weeks!

Sting and Darby Allin will once again team up to take on the trio of AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. However, The Icon and Allin are still undecided on who will be the third member of their team.

The two men did try to recruit Adam Copeland on the most recent edition of Dynamite, but the man formerly known as Edge made it clear that he doesn't want to fight Christian due to their history. However, The Icon and Darby told Edge to see sense, leading many to believe that he will be the third member of their team.

