Wrestling veteran shares honest thoughts about CM Punk possibly competing in WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently made a statement regarding the possibility of former WWE Champion CM Punk participating in the Royal Rumble 2023.

The Royal Rumble is famous for its surprise appearances from wrestlers who have been away or were not anticipated to participate. The Second City Saint has not been seen in the wrestling ring since making critical statements about Colt Cabana, Adam Page, and The Elite during a post-All Out media scrum.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter expressed his thoughts on the possibility of CM Punk making a comeback by appearing at the Royal Rumble event. He provided his opinion on how it would be received by the audience and if it would be a good move or not.

Bill Apter said that announcing CM Punk as a surprise participant in the Royal Rumble would generate more attention, but he doesn't know if Punk will be there:

"I don't think whether he is or isn't... I don't know either but I don't think he's trying to be there. I really don't know. First of all, him being a surprise it would work more if they announced this CM Punk is coming back and he's going to be in the Royal Rumble. That would draw more attention than him being a surprise in my opinion," said Apter. (25:06 - 25:33)

WWE executive weighs in on the possibility of CM Punk's comeback

WWE executive Road Dogg mentioned recently that CM Punk is considered a "needle mover" and that a return to WWE is a possibility.

During an episode of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg discussed the possibility of the Second City Saint's return to WWE and acknowledged the uncertainty of the company's decision-making.

"Never say never with these guys," he said in an "Oh...You Didn't Know" live exclusive. "They will give you a second chance. [WWE] will give you an opportunity if it's business savvy, and bringing him back might be. The reason it might be is because he's a needle mover."

It was recently reported that Tony Khan, CEO of AEW, has no plans to release Punk from his contract in the near future.

