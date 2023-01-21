WWE Executive believes CM Punk's return is a possibility

CM Punk's future with AEW has been up in the air since the controversial backstage fight a few months ago. Despite making varied public appearances and taking up commentary for an MMA promotion, the multi-time WWE Champion has not shared any update on his contract status. Recently, Road Dogg cited that Punk was a 'needle mover' and a WWE return was a possibility.

CM Punk went up against Jon Moxley in his last televised AEW match at All Out. It was recently reported that Tony Khan was not interested in releasing Punk from his contract any time soon. His witty mic skills and straight-edge gimmick won over the fans early on in his WWE career.

During the latest edition of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg highlighted the uncertainty with WWE's decision and the 44-year old's return was not unworkable:

"Never say never with these guys," he said in an "Oh...You Didn't Know" live exclusive. "They will give you a second chance. [WWE] will give you an opportunity if it's business savvy, and bringing him back might be. The reason it might be is because he's a needle mover." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Road Dogg called out CM Punk's carefree, straight-forward attitude

CM Punk's iconic 'pipebomb promo' in 2011 introduced fans to a new side of the former WWE Superstar. His straight-forward approach has not been well received by many current talents and veterans of the industry. This has resulted in the creation of many controversies surrounding the 44-year old.

On the same edition of the Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg talked about Punk's attitude and cited him to be an 'a-hole':

"The truth be told, and this ain't an I told you so, but it keeps coming out like one and I apologize for that. I knew how this guy was from dealing with him personally, but it finally seems like other people have seen how he is too now and it's like, oh, okay, so he's not the second coming. He's just a man and he's kind of a-hole. I don't know how else to say it."

Before the administrative unrest in WWE following Vince McMahon's return, Triple H seemed to be on a mission to bring back many released talents. Thus, seemingly increasing Punk's chances of a return.

Do you think CM Punk should return to WWE or continue at AEW? Sound off in the comments.

