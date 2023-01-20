WWE legend blasts CM Punk; claims he knew AEW star was an "a-hole" all along

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk recently came under fire yet again, this time from a WWE legend.

CM Punk has not been seen in the pro-wrestling world ever since he lost control during the infamous All Out media scrum, erupting in a rant. The ensuing brawl led to a number of AEW stars being suspended, including the Second City Saint.

Road Dogg was recently asked about Punk in an episode of Oh…You Didn’t Know. The WWE veteran did not hesitate to call out the former AEW World Champion, claiming that he knew about Punk's attitude all along.

"The truth be told, and this ain't an I told you so, but it keeps coming out like one and I apologize for that. I knew how this guy was from dealing with him personally, but it finally seems like other people have seen how he is too now and it's like, oh, okay, so he's not the second coming. He's just a man and he's kind of a-hole. I don't know how else to say it.” (H/T: WrestlingNews)

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite



#CMPunk No matter what happens, I’m glad we got this moment No matter what happens, I’m glad we got this moment#CMPunk https://t.co/Ze4vCwzVDz

Wrestling Veteran Teddy Long believes CM Punk may join WWE next

While it is unclear what Punk's stance regarding pro-wrestling is right now, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long wants Triple H to bring the Second City Saint back to WWE.

Speaking on the WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda YouTube channel, Tedy Long stated his admiration for Punk's ability to speak his mind and claimed Triple H would also see his value.

CM Punk has certainly made it possible for people to come out and just speak their feelings if there's something that they don't like that's going on within the company. You used to, couldn't talk about it, now you can. So I'm just saying I hope he returns to the WWE and like I said, Triple H, he's a smart man. He's a money man. He understands that part of the business. And like I said, I'll always campaign with this. I think CM Punk and Nick Aldis would be the guys," Teddy Long said. (4:10 - 4:50)

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Punk in the coming months.

Do you think CM Punk should not come back to pro-wrestling?

