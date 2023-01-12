"Triple H, he's a smart man" - Wrestling veteran believes multi-time World Champion could make his way back to WWE (Exclusive)

Triple H has been busy making signings left and right since he took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer and the head of creative. Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long believes the Game should try to bring CM Punk back to the company.

CM Punk's future in wrestling has been subject to a lot of speculation since the Second City Saint spoke against AEW's EVPs and Colt Cabana. His statements came after the All Out 2022 event.

On the WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda YouTube channel, Teddy Long praised CM Punk for speaking out his mind. He then stated that Triple H should try to work out an arrangement with the former AEW World Champion.

"Well, my opinion on that and I think you, Mac, you and I talked about this. I love seeing Punk. He's a great friend of mine. Like I said, a lot of people got a problem with him. You know, I don't have a problem with him. He's just a man that is able to speak his mind, you know, back in the day, we couldn't do that. If you spoke out about something, then you'd be fired or you'd be buried on TV or just, you know, it wouldn't be a good thing for you. But times have changed. CM Punk has certainly made it possible for people to come out and just speak their feelings if there's something that they don't like that's going on within the company. You used to, couldn't talk about it, now you can. So I'm just saying I hope he returns to the WWE and like I said, Triple H, he's a smart man. He's a money man. He understands that part of the business. And like I said, I'll always campaign with this. I think CM Punk and Nick Aldis would be the guys," Teddy Long said. (3:55 - 4:50)

Triple H recently signed an NJPW star to WWE

In addition to bringing back previously-released stars back to the company, Triple H has scouted other promotions like NJPW and AAA as well. The Game recently signed Karl Fredericks from NJPW to NXT.

Additionally, he is rumored to be interested in other NJPW wrestlers like Hikuleo, Tama Tonga and Jay White. Less than a month earlier, WWE confirmed that the King of Kings had secured AAA's Dragon Lee's signature as well.

