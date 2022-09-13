"(Jon) Moxley ought to quit now" - Wrestling veteran shares honest thoughts on top AEW star's promo on Dynamite

Jim Cornette believes Jon Moxley has peaked in AEW following his recent fiery promo on Dynamite. He further claimed that the former WWE star could quit now as "he ain't gonna top this."

The Purveyor of Violence made an appearance last week on Dynamite amidst rampant rumors of backstage issues. Confronting MJF, he made the Long Island Native turn tail and exit the scene with a few choice words.

Furthermore, Mox addressed the fans by stating that he had made mistakes at All Out, which led to his defeat at the hands of CM Punk. He ended the promo by declaring it was his time to become a legend.

Speaking about the promo on the Jim Cornette Experience show, Cornette surprisingly praised the segment. He even said that Mox would never top this performance.

"I can't believe that I am gonna say this, but this promo was brilliant. This promo was not only the best, I mean look, in one way Moxley ought to quit now, he ain't gonna top this. This was not only the best Jon Moxley promo I've ever heard, this was actually one of the best promos in wrestling, period, that I've ever heard for a particular situation," said Cornette. (0:38 - 1:13)

Such high praise from the generally critical Jim Cornette affirms the segment's quality. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Mox will act upon his promise to become a legend in the coming months.

Jon Moxley is currently scheduled to face Sammy Guevara next in AEW

Plans to crown a new AEW World Champion after the title was vacated are already in motion. Bryan Danielson and Sammy Guevara defeated Hangman Page and Darby Allin, respectively, last week to advance in a tournament for the new champ.

While the American Dragon will face Chris Jericho next, the Spanish God is set to take on the Purveyor of Violence.

The tournament finals are slated to take place at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, where fans can cheer for a new world champion in the Jacksonville-based Promotion.

