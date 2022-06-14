"How much brain damage do they need to give?" - Wrestling veteran slams AEW's reckless booking, compares Cody Rhodes' injury to upcoming match

Veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette has slammed AEW's booking of top tag team The Hardys. He compared the situation to Cody Rhodes' injury from his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

The Hardys are scheduled to take part in a triple threat ladder match on the upcoming episode of Dynamite for the AEW Tag Team Championships against the Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks.

However, the inclusion of the former WWE Tag Team Champions has caused some backlash online due to the condition of Matt and Jeff, as they have been consistently put in extremely physical matches as of late.

One person who isn't happy with this is Jim Cornette, who believes that The Hardys are going to end up giving themselves brain damage if they keep agreeing to these stipulation matches. Here's what he had to say on the latest episode of the "Jim Cornette Experience":

"Matt and Jeff in a ladder match, how much brain damage do they need to give the Hardy family in this company? Matt’s had three concussions that we saw on live television, Jeff Hardy was a near hospital case the other day." [3:08:48-3:09:09]

Honcho🎯 | CM PUNK IS AEW WORLD CHAMP @P1AllElite Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin definitely lived up to the “dream match” hype. Darby Allin bought out the crazy 2000s Jeff outta him, that we haven’t seen in a while.



Definitely up there as one of my favourite matches of the year. Jeff Hardy vs Darby Allin definitely lived up to the “dream match” hype. Darby Allin bought out the crazy 2000s Jeff outta him, that we haven’t seen in a while.Definitely up there as one of my favourite matches of the year. https://t.co/J6IWH2HXkc

Cornette compared Matt and Jeff's situation to Cody Rhodes, who tore his pectoral muscle ahead of his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell 2022. While Cody's injury looked (and probably felt) very painful, the consistent damage being inflicted on The Hardys is arguably doing more harm to them in Jim's eyes:

"So do we have a double standard here? A guy gutted through a great match, a main event of a pay-per-view with one arm because he tore his pec, or a guy doing garbage f****** matches not even in a ring in AEW getting brain damage and being allowed to go on. Which is worse?" [3:10:58]

Cody Rhodes isn't the only top star on the injury list at the moment

The injury bug is making the rounds once again in the wrestling business as shown by Cody Rhodes and his purple chest at Hell in a Cell 2022. He's definitely not the only one feeling sore in recent weeks.

One of the most high-profile injuries next to Cody Rhodes' pec is CM Punk's foot, which is currently keeping the AEW World Champion out of action for a prolonged amount of time.

Forbidden Drain🚪 @DrainBamager CM Punk comments on his injury thanking AEW/Tony Khan for not allowing him to vacate the title and believing in him enough to let him just go get fixed.



This made me a bit teary eyed, won't lie. CM Punk comments on his injury thanking AEW/Tony Khan for not allowing him to vacate the title and believing in him enough to let him just go get fixed.This made me a bit teary eyed, won't lie. https://t.co/ZpyuWZMhJK

At the time of writing, both Punk and Rhodes have successfully gone under the knife due to their injuries, and have begun the recovery process so they can both regain their spots at the top of WWE and AEW respectively.

When will Cody Rhodes and CM Punk return to action? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling to find out the latest news!

