Wrestling veteran slams Tony Khan's questionable booking of 3-time WWE Tag Team Champions compared to major AEW stars

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently suggested that FTR deserved a Best of Seven Series in AEW as opposed to the Elite and Death Triangle.

The Elite and Death Triangle are four matches down in their series for Trios Tag Titles. The latter team leads 3-1 thus far, having won their first, second, and fourth bouts. The way the series is set, The Elite must win their next bout to remain in the running for the titles.

It was announced last week that match five would be a No Disqualification contest. Matches six and seven, if required, will be Falls Count Anywhere and Ladder matches, respectively.

Speaking of the bout during The Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette questioned why the two trios were booked for the series.

He suggested former AEW tag champs FTR and the Briscoes as better options after their three critically acclaimed bouts in 2022.

"All I could think of is so the Briscoes and FTR have the three best tag team matches of the entire year in every promotion in the world and we get this seven times on national television," Jim Cornette said. (1:40-1:53)

FTR and the Briscoes met three times for the ROH Tag Titles in 2022. FTR defeated them for the straps at Supercard of Honor before retaining in a 2-out-of-3 3 Falls Match at Death Before Dishonor. The Briscoes recaptured the titles at Final Battle by winning a Double Dog Collar Match.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Minnesota Vikings play the New York Giants this weekend! Don't lose out; claim the offer and place your bets below!

Jim Cornette recently suggested The Elite had abused their backstage influence in AEW to dig at CM Punk

Cornette recently suggested that The Elite and Chris Jericho may have worked together to take digs at CM Punk.

The topic of conversation was Colt Cabana's momentary return to AEW, challenging Chris Jericho for the ROH Champion. The veteran manager claimed that the AEW originals had been in Tony Khan's ear so that they could "specifically give Punk the finger."

"As soon as they [The Elite and Chris Jericho] thought they could get away with it, they got in Tony's ear and said - oh and it fit the MO that Jericho was working. Oh yeah, he's a former Ring of Honor champion of some description, the TV title or whatever, so they could actually convince Tony who is obviously susceptible to believing the lies of his friends, oh yeah just it fits the angle, and they brought him back specifically to give Punk the finger." [1:36 - 2:06]

Cabana and Punk have had several issues in the past, and it was even speculated that the latter handled the former being moved to ROH.

What do you think of Cornette's remarks? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes