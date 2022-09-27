"Has a different relationship with him" - Wrestling veteran speculates on AEW personality potentially joining WWE under Triple H's leadership

Disco Inferno believes that AEW announcer Jim Ross could potentially return to WWE, this time under Triple H's supervision.

Ever since becoming the Head of Creative in July, The Game has brought back numerous previously released wrestlers to the fold, including Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Hit Row, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis, among others.

There were also rumors that some AEW wrestlers expressed their desire to return to Triple H's WWE. This led to the Jacksonville-based promotion allegedly accusing the Stamford-based company of tampering by reportedly sending them an e-mail.

During an episode of Keepin' it 100, a fan asked a question about the said issue and suggested that WWE's real target was not really a wrestler but Ross himself.

Disco responded by stating that a possibility could potentially happen with The Cerebral Assassin in charge, unlike former CEO Vince McMahon, who in his opinion wasn't fond of the Oklahoman.

"I know Vince [McMahon] didn't like [Jim] Ross but maybe Hunter [Triple H] does. Has a different relationship with him [Triple H]," Inferno said. [from 0:31 - 0:36]

Check out the clip from this episode below:

Ross had a legendary 22-year accumulated career in WWE, which earned him a Hall of Fame spot in 2007. However, he signed with AEW on April 3, 2019 to call matches for Dynamite, Rampage and its pay-per-view events.

Konnan shared his honest opinion on AEW announcer Jim Ross

As the same episode continued, Konnan also chimed in by giving his blunt assessment of Jim Ross's AEW run so far.

He claimed that Ross wasn't really down to the current product being put up by the three-year-old wrestling company.

"Let's keep it real, you could tell he's not that thrilled to the product," Konnan disclosed. [from 0:47 - 0:49]

Currently, Ross calls the second hour of Dynamite every Wednesday and the full hour of Rampage every Friday as part of a recent change in the broadcast team.

It will be interesting to see how the Jacksonville-based promotion utilizes the Hall of Famer going forward.

Do you think Jim Ross will ever return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

