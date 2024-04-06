Wrestling veteran suggests Triple H might be talking about a top AEW star in viral comment before WrestleMania XL

Triple H recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and spoke about various topics. The WWE CCO also seemingly took shots at talents signing with AEW instead of WWE. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno believes The Game's comments may have been directed toward former World Champion MJF.

The Salt of the Earth lost the AEW World Championship at the 2023 Worlds End pay-per-view event to Samoa Joe. After losing the title, he suffered another heartbreak as his best friend, Adam Cole unveiled himself as The Devil, viciously assaulting him.

Since the attack, Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been absent from television and his contract status with AEW is currently up in the air. During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H seemingly took a major jab at AEW's recent signings, Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay.

The Game said if a talent was not willing to grind to reach the top at an early stage in their career, they did not belong in WWE. On Twitter, Disco Inferno reacted to the Hall of Famer's comments, speculating that Triple H could have been talking about MJF.

"Or maybe he was talking about MJF?"

The Salt of the Earth's All Elite Wrestling contract was set to expire nearly four months ago. It's still unclear if he has re-signed with the Tony Khan-led company amid his hiatus.

Konnan believes AEW's MJF will eventually end up in WWE

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently addressed the possibility of MJF's arrival in WWE. The 28-year-old has made a massive name for himself in All Elite Wrestling, facing former world champions like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Sting.

On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said Friedman had done everything he could do in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"I think he will eventually end up there because he's done it all here. There's nowhere to go but down or maintain where you're at, where everybody's gonna be coming at you, you know? He does probably what he wants at work, with the long promos, you can tell. He's probably the highest-paid guy there or one of the top three, I would think. But you need professional growth, bro, and I think he's gone as far as he's gonna go there, but we'll see." (4:06 - 4:35)

Recent reports have hinted that MJF is still a part of All Elite Wrestling despite the company removing him from the official roster page. It will be interesting to see what's next for the 28-year-old.

