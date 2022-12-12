Wrestling veteran wants AEW to write 5-time WWE World Champion off TV amid poor booking by Tony Khan

Jim Cornette would like to see Tony Khan take a 5-time WWE World Champion off television after months of bad bookings in AEW.

Bryan Danielson joined AEW in 2021. After facing Hangman Adam Page for the world title on a couple of occasions, he aligned himself with the Blackpool Combat Club, led by William Regal. With William Regal no longer a part of Tony Khan's company, it seems likely that the American Dragon will feud with MJF.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager stated that Tony Khan should take Danielson off television before having him feud with MJF.

"Could now MJF do something heinous to Danielson? It gets him off TV for six weeks, and out of and away from the Blackpool Combat Club, and on a singular mission of his own to get even for his mentor and friend William Regal when he comes back from injury.

That gives Starks a little time, a little breathing room to carry the torch. Well, I'll get even for Bryan Danielson and friends 'for all the other people that you've jacked around, you p****' and they could have some room to run with that and then if Danielson came back, away from Moxley and Yuta and the rest of that, the whole misguided thing.

Maybe he could recapture a little bit of his oomph as a single guy with a spotlight on him that he had before until they put him in his group and neutered him." (2:00:30 - 2:01:30)

WWE legend Bryan Danielson has had many title matches in AEW

Bryan Danielson has been a part of five world title matches in AEW. His first match came at Winter is Coming 2021 against Hangman Adam Page and it ended in a time limit draw. The Millennial Cowboy won the rematch at this year's first Dynamite.

The former WWE Champion lost to Jon Moxley in a battle for the interim AEW World Championship at Grand Slam 2022,. As part of the lengthy JAS vs BCC feud, the 41 year old, formerly known as Daniel Bryan, faced Chris Jericho twice for the ROH World Championship.

Bryan Danielson lost the singles match as well as the fatal four-way match at Full Gear 2022. The Ocho defeated Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli and Sammy Guevara to retain the title.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes