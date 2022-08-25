"Someone has been studying Roman Reigns" - Wrestling world draws vast promo comparisons between Jon Moxley's former stablemate and WWE legend following Dynamite

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley shockingly made quick work of CM Punk in their AEW World Heavyweight Championship title unification match. Following the bout, he had a backstage promo where he seemingly mentioned two WWE stars.

Afterward, the new Undisputed AEW World Champion had his first thoughts following a surprising squash match result. Moxley responded to the critics by saying he's "The Guy" of pro wrestling and that his "Time is Now" seemingly referenced former Shield teammate Roman Reigns and John Cena.

As a result, the Twitter universe erupted over Jon Moxley's recent speech by quickly noticing his references made towards Reigns and Cena.

One fan said the new Undisputed AEW World Champion has been studying how the two WWE stars cut promos.

John Valdellone @JohnSavageDJS @AEW Someone has been studying Roman Reigns and John Cena promos @AEW Someone has been studying Roman Reigns and John Cena promos

A fan, meanwhile, said that he heard "My Time is Now" somewhere, pertaining to Cena's iconic line.

Adelcristo @AdamPag3699 @AEW “My Time Is Now???” ummmm Where did I heard this before??? 🤔🤔🤔 @AEW “My Time Is Now???” ummmm Where did I heard this before??? 🤔🤔🤔

Another netizen debunked Moxley's proclamation of being "The Guy," saying he was just trying to be like Roman and he ain't cutting it.

The Firefly @L4Firefly @AEW He is trying to be like the tribal chief. it's not cutting it @AEW He is trying to be like the tribal chief. it's not cutting it

One fan just quoted the complete catchphrase of the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Another user noticed that Moxley's promo was derived from the one Reigns made in 2019.

To which another netizen responded by clarifying that "The Guy" line started in 2016.

One fan had an interesting suggestion for The Purveyor of Violence on how he should approach his Undisputed Championship status.

Macho T @ItsMachoT Jon Moxley should just pull a Roman Reigns & carry both titles for the fun of it. Jon Moxley should just pull a Roman Reigns & carry both titles for the fun of it.

Moreover, a netizen cited Cena's lyrics from the latter's iconic theme song.

Allie-RX 1⃣5⃣ @AllieRX



Your time is up,

My time is now.

You can't see me,

My time is now.



#AEWDynamite Jon Moxley is John Cena now.Your time is up,My time is now.You can't see me,My time is now. Jon Moxley is John Cena now.Your time is up,My time is now.You can't see me,My time is now.#AEWDynamite

One fan opined that the 16-time WWE World Champion could be "All Elite."

This user, meanwhile, observed that Moxley was acting like Reigns and Cena.

Another user was just confused if it was really a John Cena or Roman Reigns promo that Jon Moxley just delivered.

You can check the full results of this week's Dynamite here.

Jon Moxley easily dismantled CM Punk in their AEW World Championship unification bout

During the match, Jon Moxley and CM Punk exchanged brutal shots with one another. Moxley hit a headbutt while Punk nailed a swift kick but reinjured his foot in the process.

The Purveyor of Violence capitalized by softening The Second City Saint and executing two Death Rider to finally become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

The Cincinnati, Ohio native celebrated with the Cleveland fans while Punk was carried out by the medical staff to the back.

