"Someone has been studying Roman Reigns" - Wrestling world draws vast promo comparisons between Jon Moxley's former stablemate and WWE legend following Dynamite

Jon Moxley referenced WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns earlier on Dynamite.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
ANALYST
Modified Aug 25, 2022 09:27 AM IST

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley shockingly made quick work of CM Punk in their AEW World Heavyweight Championship title unification match. Following the bout, he had a backstage promo where he seemingly mentioned two WWE stars.

Afterward, the new Undisputed AEW World Champion had his first thoughts following a surprising squash match result. Moxley responded to the critics by saying he's "The Guy" of pro wrestling and that his "Time is Now" seemingly referenced former Shield teammate Roman Reigns and John Cena.

First words from the UNDISPUTED #AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS https://t.co/2UA73kAMux

As a result, the Twitter universe erupted over Jon Moxley's recent speech by quickly noticing his references made towards Reigns and Cena.

One fan said the new Undisputed AEW World Champion has been studying how the two WWE stars cut promos.

@AEW Someone has been studying Roman Reigns and John Cena promos

A fan, meanwhile, said that he heard "My Time is Now" somewhere, pertaining to Cena's iconic line.

@AEW “My Time Is Now???” ummmm Where did I heard this before??? 🤔🤔🤔

Another netizen debunked Moxley's proclamation of being "The Guy," saying he was just trying to be like Roman and he ain't cutting it.

@AEW He is trying to be like the tribal chief. it's not cutting it

One fan just quoted the complete catchphrase of the Undisputed WWE Champion.

@AEW “I’m not a good guy. I’m not a bad guy..” https://t.co/ySfEIbeg19

Another user noticed that Moxley's promo was derived from the one Reigns made in 2019.

@AEWonTV Sounds like a Roman Reigns promo from like 2019…

To which another netizen responded by clarifying that "The Guy" line started in 2016.

@holyshirt93 @wiggstertom @AEWonTV No like it literally is exactly one of Roman Reign’s catchphrases from 2016.

One fan had an interesting suggestion for The Purveyor of Violence on how he should approach his Undisputed Championship status.

Jon Moxley should just pull a Roman Reigns & carry both titles for the fun of it.

Moreover, a netizen cited Cena's lyrics from the latter's iconic theme song.

Jon Moxley is John Cena now.Your time is up,My time is now.You can't see me,My time is now.#AEWDynamite

One fan opined that the 16-time WWE World Champion could be "All Elite."

@AEWonTV “My time is now” John Cena to AEW confirmed.

This user, meanwhile, observed that Moxley was acting like Reigns and Cena.

Jon Moxley thinks he’s Roman Reigns and John Cena. #AEWDynamite

Another user was just confused if it was really a John Cena or Roman Reigns promo that Jon Moxley just delivered.

@AEW Was that a Cena promo or Roman promo?

You can check the full results of this week's Dynamite here.

Jon Moxley easily dismantled CM Punk in their AEW World Championship unification bout

During the match, Jon Moxley and CM Punk exchanged brutal shots with one another. Moxley hit a headbutt while Punk nailed a swift kick but reinjured his foot in the process.

The Purveyor of Violence capitalized by softening The Second City Saint and executing two Death Rider to finally become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.

UNDISPUTED #AEW WORLD CHAMPION JON MOXLEY! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/CNHoCjaAqK

The Cincinnati, Ohio native celebrated with the Cleveland fans while Punk was carried out by the medical staff to the back.

What are your thoughts on Jon Moxley's reference to Roman Reigns and John Cena in his post-match promo? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

Edited by Neda Ali

