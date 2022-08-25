"Someone has been studying Roman Reigns" - Wrestling world draws vast promo comparisons between Jon Moxley's former stablemate and WWE legend following Dynamite

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley shockingly made quick work of CM Punk in their AEW World Heavyweight Championship title unification match. Following the bout, he had a backstage promo where he seemingly mentioned two WWE stars.
Afterward, the new Undisputed AEW World Champion had his first thoughts following a surprising squash match result. Moxley responded to the critics by saying he's "The Guy" of pro wrestling and that his "Time is Now" seemingly referenced former Shield teammate Roman Reigns and John Cena.
As a result, the Twitter universe erupted over Jon Moxley's recent speech by quickly noticing his references made towards Reigns and Cena.
One fan said the new Undisputed AEW World Champion has been studying how the two WWE stars cut promos.
A fan, meanwhile, said that he heard "My Time is Now" somewhere, pertaining to Cena's iconic line.
Another netizen debunked Moxley's proclamation of being "The Guy," saying he was just trying to be like Roman and he ain't cutting it.
One fan just quoted the complete catchphrase of the Undisputed WWE Champion.
Another user noticed that Moxley's promo was derived from the one Reigns made in 2019.
To which another netizen responded by clarifying that "The Guy" line started in 2016.
One fan had an interesting suggestion for The Purveyor of Violence on how he should approach his Undisputed Championship status.
Moreover, a netizen cited Cena's lyrics from the latter's iconic theme song.
One fan opined that the 16-time WWE World Champion could be "All Elite."
This user, meanwhile, observed that Moxley was acting like Reigns and Cena.
Another user was just confused if it was really a John Cena or Roman Reigns promo that Jon Moxley just delivered.
Jon Moxley easily dismantled CM Punk in their AEW World Championship unification bout
During the match, Jon Moxley and CM Punk exchanged brutal shots with one another. Moxley hit a headbutt while Punk nailed a swift kick but reinjured his foot in the process.
The Purveyor of Violence capitalized by softening The Second City Saint and executing two Death Rider to finally become the Undisputed AEW World Champion.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native celebrated with the Cleveland fans while Punk was carried out by the medical staff to the back.
