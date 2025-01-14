Wrestling world erupts after AEW's Danhausen makes a personal announcement, Saraya and other stars send messages

AEW star Danhausen recently announced the birth of his child on social media. All Elite stars and several other names such as Saraya, Harley Cameron, Matt Cardona, and more have sent positive messages to The Very Nice Very Evil star.

AEW star Danhausen has been the talk of the town since announcing that he and his partner Lauren Jiles are expecting a child. With 'Babyhausen' on the way, fans can expect The Very Nice Very Evil star to be busy and away from professional wrestling.

On his Instagram account, Danhausen shared a picture of the ultrasound.

"Surprise!" Danhausen wrote.

The comment section was filled with positivity as stars such as Matt Cardona, Renee Paquette, Harley Cameron, Saraya, and more shared their reactions to Danhausen's happy moment:

Wrestling stars react to Danhausen's announcement on Instagram [Source: comments section of Danhausen's post]

The Very Nice Very Evil star may have not been a huge part of AEW programming currently due to being busy with independent bookings in GCW, Freelance Wrestling, Prestige, and more. But the fans keep on supporting him on his journey. Danhausen made a surprising return to Ring of Honor at the Final Battle PPV in December and his contract with All Elite Wrestling is reportedly set to expire in 2025.

Matt Hardy recently spoke about Danhausen's AEW booking

The Very Nice Very Evil star's unique character quickly got over with the fans since he signed with the promotion. However, he was barely used on television last year, which led to many wondering when the promotion would bring him back.

In a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former United States Champion spoke about Danhausen. Matt Hardy called him a hustler and how he put effort into entertaining wrestling fans. Hardy also questioned why All Elite Wrestling hasn't used Danhausen in different stories as it would help him and the promotion sell merchandise.

"Danhausen's a hustler too, man. Lots of love for him. He's a great entertainer. He's a great commodity. With Danhausen, there are so many different avenues you can take to put Danhausen on your TV program and get him over and make him sell tons of merchandise and make him a compelling part of your TV program. I don't know why they decided not to do that. Once again, I don't know the ins and outs of all the details," he said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

We will have to wait and see if Tony Khan brings back Danhausen on AEW programming later this year.

