"Corbin has go away heat" - Wrestling world erupts after a comparison between WWE Superstar Happy Corbin and top AEW star

Recently a user on Twitter opined that WWE Superstar Happy Corbin is a better heel than AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
Barron Corbin, who won the United States Championship and the King of the Rings once during his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion so far, emerged as a prominent heel with his current Happy Corbin gimmick. His rivalries with Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, and Pat McAfee have been standouts as heel characters.
Meanwhile, AEW star MJF raised a lot of eyeballs with his pipebomb promo earlier this year where he called the company's president Tony Khan a "f***ing mark." He also begged Khan to fire him as lt that he was not treated the way, despite his dominant performances.
A recent post on Twitter claimed that Corbin is better suited as a heel than MJF and also asked the users to bring to light anything significant the latter has done as a negative character. The post garnered a lot of reactions, and here are the best of the lot.
MJF made his return to AEW at All Out
The 26-year-old has been absent from TV since the beginning of June 2022, when he delivered his pipebomb promo. Khan also chose not to comment on the situation, and there have been no updates on what his status with the company was.
At All Out pay-per-view, MJF made his return as a masked joker to win the Casino Battle Royal. He waited till the end of the event and revealed himself after the main event match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.
Friedman recently hinted at a move to WWE under the leadership of former world champion Triple H. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him in the wrestling industry.
