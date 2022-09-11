"Corbin has go away heat" - Wrestling world erupts after a comparison between WWE Superstar Happy Corbin and top AEW star

Recently a user on Twitter opined that WWE Superstar Happy Corbin is a better heel than AEW's Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Barron Corbin, who won the United States Championship and the King of the Rings once during his tenure with the Stamford-based promotion so far, emerged as a prominent heel with his current Happy Corbin gimmick. His rivalries with Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, and Pat McAfee have been standouts as heel characters.

JobberNationTV: THE REALITY CHECK FOR THE IWC @JobberNationTV Unpopular Opinion:



Baron Corbin is a better heel than MJF



I dont even remember the last time i heard Corbin get cheered lol



The best heels get booed not cheered.



Corbin also doesnt use cheap heel heat



What yall think?

Whos the better heel?



Meanwhile, AEW star MJF raised a lot of eyeballs with his pipebomb promo earlier this year where he called the company's president Tony Khan a "f***ing mark." He also begged Khan to fire him as lt that he was not treated the way, despite his dominant performances.

A recent post on Twitter claimed that Corbin is better suited as a heel than MJF and also asked the users to bring to light anything significant the latter has done as a negative character. The post garnered a lot of reactions, and here are the best of the lot.

A user believes that MJF is not really a heel right now.

poop_criminal @poopcriminal420 @JobberNationTV mjf is less of a heel now because everyone agrees with most of the stuff he says @JobberNationTV mjf is less of a heel now because everyone agrees with most of the stuff he says

Some highlighted MJF's work as a heel.

Real Wrestling Fan @LilJimmyDocs @JobberNationTV Turned Chicago against cm punk . Heel to aew fan =Babyface to wwe fan. What did Austin do except drink beer, beat Vince ambush, and cus? Mjf is a great promo. Probably the best thing to come from aew @JobberNationTV Turned Chicago against cm punk . Heel to aew fan =Babyface to wwe fan. What did Austin do except drink beer, beat Vince ambush, and cus? Mjf is a great promo. Probably the best thing to come from aew

Now here's an interesting comparison.

This user rates MJF higher than Corbin.

There was also praise for MJF's character as a user labeled him "authentic."

Coloradonative1990 @Coloradonativ15



I think MJF is the most authentic thing AEW has. But you're right. Outside the WWE references, he is just a good talker/ actor. He doesn't wrestle much which as always been odd. @JobberNationTV Man you're making this argument hard.I think MJF is the most authentic thing AEW has. But you're right. Outside the WWE references, he is just a good talker/ actor. He doesn't wrestle much which as always been odd. @JobberNationTV Man you're making this argument hard.I think MJF is the most authentic thing AEW has. But you're right. Outside the WWE references, he is just a good talker/ actor. He doesn't wrestle much which as always been odd.

This user agrees with every word written in the original post.

Some highlighted the difference between the two.

ProWrestleTimes @prowrestletimes



MJF has genuine heel heat.



MJF made his return to AEW at All Out

The 26-year-old has been absent from TV since the beginning of June 2022, when he delivered his pipebomb promo. Khan also chose not to comment on the situation, and there have been no updates on what his status with the company was.

At All Out pay-per-view, MJF made his return as a masked joker to win the Casino Battle Royal. He waited till the end of the event and revealed himself after the main event match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship.

Friedman recently hinted at a move to WWE under the leadership of former world champion Triple H. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him in the wrestling industry.

