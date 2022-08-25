"CM punk being a jobber on Vince McMahon's birthday" - Wrestling world erupts to former WWE Superstar's performance in title unification match against Jon Moxley

This week's AEW Dynamite shocked the pro-wrestling world as Jon Moxley took down CM Punk within 5 minutes of their match commencing.

The latest episode of Dynamite featured the Second City Saint going up against the Purveyor of Violence. The match would serve to unify the AEW World Champion titles. Given last week's intense promo between the two, fans were expecting a massive war when they clashed in the squared circle.

However, Punk's foot injury seemingly became a boon for Moxley as the second City Saint went down after attempting a kick. Mox wasted no time capitalizing and hit two Death Riders, pinning the World Champion to score the win.

This opened the floodgates to a barrage of reactions on Twitter, where fans were quick to reference CM Punk's former workplace.

MD @MDnebraska31 Cm punk being a jobber on Vince McMahon's birthday is so fitting. #AEWDynamite Cm punk being a jobber on Vince McMahon's birthday is so fitting. #AEWDynamite

Isaiah 👑 @HoodieIsaiah Vince McMahon booked that CM Punk vs Moxley match Vince McMahon booked that CM Punk vs Moxley match

Ethan @Turbo_Lover6 Triple H seeing Tony give the golden shovel to CM Punk Triple H seeing Tony give the golden shovel to CM Punk https://t.co/ihB0luaDYO

Several people were apparently not upset with the result, as they speculated that Punk might be heading back to WWE soon.

Muffin @Mufferino @SophiaNarwitz maybe CM Punk is going back to WWE. @SophiaNarwitz maybe CM Punk is going back to WWE.

The general reaction was simply that of disbelief.

With Punk's dramatic exit from the ring, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Champion in the future.

