"CM punk being a jobber on Vince McMahon's birthday" - Wrestling world erupts to former WWE Superstar's performance in title unification match against Jon Moxley

The pro-wrestling world is currently reeling from a shocking turn of events in AEW!
The pro-wrestling world is currently reeling from a shocking turn of events in AEW!
Shubhajit Deb
Modified Aug 25, 2022 08:04 AM IST

This week's AEW Dynamite shocked the pro-wrestling world as Jon Moxley took down CM Punk within 5 minutes of their match commencing.

The latest episode of Dynamite featured the Second City Saint going up against the Purveyor of Violence. The match would serve to unify the AEW World Champion titles. Given last week's intense promo between the two, fans were expecting a massive war when they clashed in the squared circle.

However, Punk's foot injury seemingly became a boon for Moxley as the second City Saint went down after attempting a kick. Mox wasted no time capitalizing and hit two Death Riders, pinning the World Champion to score the win.

This opened the floodgates to a barrage of reactions on Twitter, where fans were quick to reference CM Punk's former workplace.

Cm punk being a jobber on Vince McMahon's birthday is so fitting. #AEWDynamite
Vince McMahon booked that CM Punk vs Moxley match
@davesimonmma Triple H with CM Punk.. https://t.co/pmoNye93DR
Triple H seeing Tony give the golden shovel to CM Punk https://t.co/ihB0luaDYO

Several people were apparently not upset with the result, as they speculated that Punk might be heading back to WWE soon.

MOX IS ON TOP OF THE WORLD!PUNK COMES CRASHING DOWN!@JonMoxley @CMPunk #AEWDynamite twitter.com/aew/status/156…
@SophiaNarwitz maybe CM Punk is going back to WWE.
Could he really be done with AEW? Could CM Punk be headed to the WWE? #AEWDynamite twitter.com/said8438/statu…

The general reaction was simply that of disbelief.

What the hell just happened with Moxley and CM Punk? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/O2TAeN3WOX
How Jon Moxley Vs CM Punk went.#AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/D3ME9bEiEu

With Punk's dramatic exit from the ring, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE Champion in the future.

Do you think Punk should have lost to Jon Moxley the way he did? Sound off in the comments section below!

