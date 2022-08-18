"Like The Terminator" - Wrestling world erupts to Kenny Omega's shocking return to AEW Dynamite

AEW star Kenny Omega made an emphatic return to the promotion on the latest edition of Dynamite. He was announced as the Young Bucks' partner for the Trios Title tournament.

The Young Bucks have been in search of a partner since the split up of their Undisputed Elite Super faction. As far as Omega is concerned, the star has been out of in-ring action since Full Gear 2021. His World Championship run of 346 days came to an end against Hangman Page at the event. It was said that the 38-year-old was suffering from multiple injuries.

Speaking of the bout on today's Dynamite, La Faccion Ingobernable (Andrade el Idolo, Dragon Lee, & Rush) took on the Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, & Nick Jackson). In the end, it was Omega who picked up the victory for his team with the One Winged Angel on Lee.

Here are some of the best reactions to his return:

Tag Team legend Matt Hardy shared his excitement at seeing Omega return.

Here's a glimpse of the "Best Bout Machine's" entrance today.

Here's a noteworthy comparison between two of the best wrestling promotions.

No doubt wrestling fans have been missing Kenny.

Mandy Evy 💫 @hellosunlight So happy to see him back in the ring. Congrats on an amazing return tonight Kenny. Welcome back!!! We missed you! @KennyOmegamanX I can't even express how happy I am for Kenny right now.So happy to see him back in the ring. Congrats on an amazing return tonight Kenny. Welcome back!!! We missed you! I can't even express how happy I am for Kenny right now. 😊 So happy to see him back in the ring. Congrats on an amazing return tonight Kenny. Welcome back!!! We missed you! 💜 @KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/cz0DctKYaF

Massive update on Kenny Omega's contract situation with AEW

Kenny Omega signed a four-year deal with Tony Khan's company back in 2019, meaning that his contract expires in February 2023.

Dave Meltzer explained Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the wrestler might get some additional time on the brand due to the weeks he missed owing to his injuries.

"However, as noted last week, AEW has extended contracts based on people being out of action for a lengthy period of time. AEW has the contractual right to extend Omega’s contract for roughly another nine months, or around November, although there is no indication one way or another if that was to happen.” said Dave Meltzer. (H/T - WrestlePurists)

Apart from working in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Omega has also worked in WWE, NJPW, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and the independent promotions.

Do you think the star will renew his contract once it expires? Sound off in the comments section below!

