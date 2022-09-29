"AEW stealing Roman Reigns gimmick" - Wrestling world explodes with reactions to popular star's segment seemingly mocking the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

The Jericho Appreciation Society has seemingly taken a dig at Roman Reigns' famous catchphrase this week, as fans took to Twitter to react to the reference.
This week's Dynamite kicked off with Chris Jericho's faction coming out to celebrate his win last week to become the ROH World Champion. The JAS donned stunning purple suits as they made their way to the ring, with Luigi Primo slinging pizza dough inside already.
Right in the opening moments, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker took the mic to address fans by saying "Appreciate us." The line's resemblance to Roman Reigns' catchphrase "Acknowlege Us" did not go unnoticed, as many fans took to Twitter to call the similarity out.
The JAS further faced some internal strife, with Daniel Garcia confronting Jericho alongside Bryan Danielson. It remains to be seen how the storyline will develop in the coming weeks.
Do you think the WWE reference was intentional? Sound off in the comments below!
Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.