"AEW stealing Roman Reigns gimmick" - Wrestling world explodes with reactions to popular star's segment seemingly mocking the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

The Jericho Appreciation Society has seemingly taken a dig at Roman Reigns' famous catchphrase this week, as fans took to Twitter to react to the reference.

This week's Dynamite kicked off with Chris Jericho's faction coming out to celebrate his win last week to become the ROH World Champion. The JAS donned stunning purple suits as they made their way to the ring, with Luigi Primo slinging pizza dough inside already.

Right in the opening moments, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker took the mic to address fans by saying "Appreciate us." The line's resemblance to Roman Reigns' catchphrase "Acknowlege Us" did not go unnoticed, as many fans took to Twitter to call the similarity out.

Jon Allred @AllredtheGiant Idk what's worse... the fact this opening segment has pizza guy in it... Anna's screeching... or that JAS seriously ripped off The Bloodline by saying "Appreciate Us." Idk what's worse... the fact this opening segment has pizza guy in it... Anna's screeching... or that JAS seriously ripped off The Bloodline by saying "Appreciate Us." 😑😑😑

Brett Girard @xDD0X_BRETTx



@AEW #AEW I found the JAS "sports entertainers" schtick amusing at first, but the blatant parody (namely the "AEW Galaxy" & "Appreciate Us" bits) makes them cringe, especially since the regime change in WWE has changed the opinions of their promotion. #AEW Dynamite I found the JAS "sports entertainers" schtick amusing at first, but the blatant parody (namely the "AEW Galaxy" & "Appreciate Us" bits) makes them cringe, especially since the regime change in WWE has changed the opinions of their promotion.@AEW #AEW #AEWDynamite

Mateo Estrada @The_ZombifiedBH @AEW did JAS Make a Reference To Roman Reigns? I don’t Appreciate The J A S @AEW did JAS Make a Reference To Roman Reigns? I don’t Appreciate The J A S

gina @soldierboi2013 I’m gonna be honest I can’t stand hearing roman reigns say acknowledge me so why on earth would I want to tune in to Jericho saying the same damn thing ? Come on now I’m gonna be honest I can’t stand hearing roman reigns say acknowledge me so why on earth would I want to tune in to Jericho saying the same damn thing ? Come on now

The JAS further faced some internal strife, with Daniel Garcia confronting Jericho alongside Bryan Danielson. It remains to be seen how the storyline will develop in the coming weeks.

Do you think the WWE reference was intentional? Sound off in the comments below!

