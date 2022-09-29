"The Stephanie McMahon of AEW" - Wrestling world flares up with comparisons to former WWE Superstar's segment on Dynamite

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to compare Saraya to Stephanie McMahon after the former's segment on this week's Dynamite.
The former WWE Superstar addressed fans on this week's show. She claimed that she would revolutionize the AEW Women's Division from now on.
This prompted fans to compare Saraya to McMahon, with the majority claiming that the promo reminded everyone of the WWE Chairwoman.
Check out the Twitter reactions:
During her time with WWE, the former Paige worked alongside Stephanie McMahon. She played a crucial role in the WWE Women's Revolution that started in 2015.
Courtesy of her promo from Dynamite, Saraya hinted that she isn't exactly medically cleared to compete as an in-ring competitor just yet.
The former NXT Women's Champion did get into a back-and-forth with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. The two women could possibly cross paths if Saraya is cleared to compete.
