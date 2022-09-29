"The Stephanie McMahon of AEW" - Wrestling world flares up with comparisons to former WWE Superstar's segment on Dynamite

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to compare Saraya to Stephanie McMahon after the former's segment on this week's Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstar addressed fans on this week's show. She claimed that she would revolutionize the AEW Women's Division from now on.

This prompted fans to compare Saraya to McMahon, with the majority claiming that the promo reminded everyone of the WWE Chairwoman.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Ysavva @yssavva Saraya - the Stephanie McMahon of AEW, inventor of women's wrestling. Saraya - the Stephanie McMahon of AEW, inventor of women's wrestling.

drg. @drgfromnyc saraya on her stephanie mcmahon timing saraya on her stephanie mcmahon timing https://t.co/uMfquKYq7Z

TableofJapan @TableofJapan That Saraya segment had massive "Stephanie McMahon announcing the new women's revolution and then splitting the women into teams" energy #AEWDynamite That Saraya segment had massive "Stephanie McMahon announcing the new women's revolution and then splitting the women into teams" energy #AEWDynamite

Kentucky's Hot Tub of Regret @MintJamBlueHats Saraya playing the part of Stephanie McMahon and making everyone look like geeks. Terrible. Saraya playing the part of Stephanie McMahon and making everyone look like geeks. Terrible.

Bento Box Y Lucha @BenthDegree Saraya was basically Stephanie McMahon in that segment. Very odd. Saraya was basically Stephanie McMahon in that segment. Very odd.

Jesse Collings @JesseCollings Saraya's character seems to be somewhat someone who points out that the women's division sucks and she is going to improve it through some vague authority role. Feels like bad Stephanie McMahon cosplay, but as a babyface. Not. A. Fan. #AEWDynamite Saraya's character seems to be somewhat someone who points out that the women's division sucks and she is going to improve it through some vague authority role. Feels like bad Stephanie McMahon cosplay, but as a babyface. Not. A. Fan. #AEWDynamite

🌊 ヨーソイスガ〔≡_≡〕🌊 @yosoySGA



#saraya #aewdynamite either you are Stephanie McMahon or you live long enough to become Stephanie McMahon either you are Stephanie McMahon or you live long enough to become Stephanie McMahon#saraya #aewdynamite

Nathan @Best4Business15 @AEW @RealBrittBaker @Saraya @TBSNetwork ...you really tried to have Paige be the Stephanie McMahon role of 'change' huh lol @AEW @RealBrittBaker @Saraya @TBSNetwork ...you really tried to have Paige be the Stephanie McMahon role of 'change' huh lol

EF @ELZFLE Oh my god Saraya is the Stephanie Mcmahon of AEW Oh my god Saraya is the Stephanie Mcmahon of AEW

Niccolò @Makavelimademe @WhoIsDonStevens @Saraya



It was literally a Stephanie segment. @MarinaShafir She called herself 'The Revolution' and talked about how she would bring change to the AEW women, and then brought them out...It was literally a Stephanie segment. @WhoIsDonStevens @Saraya @MarinaShafir She called herself 'The Revolution' and talked about how she would bring change to the AEW women, and then brought them out...It was literally a Stephanie segment.

During her time with WWE, the former Paige worked alongside Stephanie McMahon. She played a crucial role in the WWE Women's Revolution that started in 2015.

Courtesy of her promo from Dynamite, Saraya hinted that she isn't exactly medically cleared to compete as an in-ring competitor just yet.

The former NXT Women's Champion did get into a back-and-forth with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. The two women could possibly cross paths if Saraya is cleared to compete.

