"The Stephanie McMahon of AEW" - Wrestling world flares up with comparisons to former WWE Superstar's segment on Dynamite

Stephanie McMahon is the current co-CEO and Chairwoman of WWE
Modified Sep 29, 2022 08:30 AM IST

Wrestling fans took to Twitter to compare Saraya to Stephanie McMahon after the former's segment on this week's Dynamite.

The former WWE Superstar addressed fans on this week's show. She claimed that she would revolutionize the AEW Women's Division from now on.

This prompted fans to compare Saraya to McMahon, with the majority claiming that the promo reminded everyone of the WWE Chairwoman.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

Saraya - the Stephanie McMahon of AEW, inventor of women's wrestling.
saraya on her stephanie mcmahon timing https://t.co/uMfquKYq7Z
That Saraya segment had massive "Stephanie McMahon announcing the new women's revolution and then splitting the women into teams" energy #AEWDynamite
Saraya playing the part of Stephanie McMahon and making everyone look like geeks. Terrible.
Saraya was basically Stephanie McMahon in that segment. Very odd.
Saraya's character seems to be somewhat someone who points out that the women's division sucks and she is going to improve it through some vague authority role. Feels like bad Stephanie McMahon cosplay, but as a babyface. Not. A. Fan. #AEWDynamite
either you are Stephanie McMahon or you live long enough to become Stephanie McMahon#saraya #aewdynamite
Is Saraya sending up the Stephanie McMahon "Give Divas a Change / I invented women's wrestling" Women's Evolution segment? #AEW #AEWDynamite
@AEW @RealBrittBaker @Saraya @TBSNetwork ...you really tried to have Paige be the Stephanie McMahon role of 'change' huh lol
Oh my god Saraya is the Stephanie Mcmahon of AEW
@WhoIsDonStevens @Saraya @MarinaShafir She called herself 'The Revolution' and talked about how she would bring change to the AEW women, and then brought them out...It was literally a Stephanie segment.

During her time with WWE, the former Paige worked alongside Stephanie McMahon. She played a crucial role in the WWE Women's Revolution that started in 2015.

Courtesy of her promo from Dynamite, Saraya hinted that she isn't exactly medically cleared to compete as an in-ring competitor just yet.

The former NXT Women's Champion did get into a back-and-forth with former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker. The two women could possibly cross paths if Saraya is cleared to compete.

