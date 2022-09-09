Create

Wrestling world pay their respects on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing

Queen Elizabeth
The world gathered to mourn the loss of Her Majesty the Queen
Modified Sep 09, 2022 04:45 AM IST

The world was rocked today by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose passing at 96 years of age brings an end to a monumental 70 years as Queen of the United Kingdom.

Since the news broke, people across the world have paid their respects or otherwise given their reactions, thoughts and feelings. The wrestling world is no different, with many names far and wide taking to social media platforms.

Former WWE Superstar and British wrestling standout Saraya (fka Paige) wished Her Majesty a peaceful rest.

RIP to our Queen Elizabeth 🥺🥺❤️ https://t.co/sBVA5NKtWW

Chris Jericho posted his own thoughts to his Instagram page, reminiscing about her rule as Head of State for the Commonwealth of Nations, which his home nation of Canada is part of.

Olympic boxer-turned-AEW star Anthony Ogogo also reacted to Her Majesty's passing.

My Queen 1926-2022.They just don’t make them like this anymore. It’s now time for you to finally rest.Thank you 🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽. https://t.co/z0VF3IAJGS
Sending love and stay strong 🇬🇧 https://t.co/qqtLMwDH8l
Rest In Peace your majesty. https://t.co/ad4Xesz4Ql
#RIPQueen
RESPECT THE QUEEN
🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…

Jerry Lawler took the chance to recall a segment in which Michael Cole had been knighted by a lookalike of Queen Elizabeth.

R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth ...with all due respect, I'll never forget the knighting of Michael Cole! Sir Michael!! https://t.co/Lrx7ZHIX2e
💔 twitter.com/royalfamily/st…
Rest well my Queen.

After his own post of condolences for Her Majesty, British wrestling legend William Regal asked a question of the newly crowned King Charles.

Is it too soon to say “ How are they going to fit King Charles ears on the stamps”.
Rest In Peace our Queen 🇬🇧💂🏼‍♀️ twitter.com/royalfamily/st…
😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ twitter.com/royalfamily/st…
An incredible, historic figure that carried herself with dignity and grace. RIP twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…

The Queen's passing is a pivotal moment in history. To put into perspective how significant her rule was, reactees Tay Melo and Saraya's combined age still falls over a decade short of her monumental reign.

How do you feel about Queen Elizabeth's passing? Let us know your thoughts below.

