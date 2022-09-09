Wrestling world pay their respects on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing

The world was rocked today by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose passing at 96 years of age brings an end to a monumental 70 years as Queen of the United Kingdom.
Since the news broke, people across the world have paid their respects or otherwise given their reactions, thoughts and feelings. The wrestling world is no different, with many names far and wide taking to social media platforms.
Former WWE Superstar and British wrestling standout Saraya (fka Paige) wished Her Majesty a peaceful rest.
Chris Jericho posted his own thoughts to his Instagram page, reminiscing about her rule as Head of State for the Commonwealth of Nations, which his home nation of Canada is part of.
Olympic boxer-turned-AEW star Anthony Ogogo also reacted to Her Majesty's passing.
Jerry Lawler took the chance to recall a segment in which Michael Cole had been knighted by a lookalike of Queen Elizabeth.
After his own post of condolences for Her Majesty, British wrestling legend William Regal asked a question of the newly crowned King Charles.
The Queen's passing is a pivotal moment in history. To put into perspective how significant her rule was, reactees Tay Melo and Saraya's combined age still falls over a decade short of her monumental reign.
How do you feel about Queen Elizabeth's passing? Let us know your thoughts below.
Why did Brock Lesnar defeat Kofi Kingson in 8 seconds? Hear the truth here