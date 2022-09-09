Wrestling world pay their respects on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's passing

The world was rocked today by the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, whose passing at 96 years of age brings an end to a monumental 70 years as Queen of the United Kingdom.

Since the news broke, people across the world have paid their respects or otherwise given their reactions, thoughts and feelings. The wrestling world is no different, with many names far and wide taking to social media platforms.

Former WWE Superstar and British wrestling standout Saraya (fka Paige) wished Her Majesty a peaceful rest.

Chris Jericho posted his own thoughts to his Instagram page, reminiscing about her rule as Head of State for the Commonwealth of Nations, which his home nation of Canada is part of.

Olympic boxer-turned-AEW star Anthony Ogogo also reacted to Her Majesty's passing.

Anthony Ogogo @AnthonyOgogo

They just don’t make them like this anymore.

It’s now time for you to finally rest.

Thank you 🏽 🏽. My Queen 1926-2022.They just don’t make them like this anymore.It’s now time for you to finally rest.Thank you🏽. My Queen 1926-2022.They just don’t make them like this anymore. It’s now time for you to finally rest.Thank you 🙏🏽❤️🙌🏽. https://t.co/z0VF3IAJGS

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock Sending love and stay strong Sending love and stay strong 🇬🇧 https://t.co/qqtLMwDH8l

The Iron Sheik @the_ironsheik RESPECT THE QUEEN RESPECT THE QUEEN

Nick Aldis @RealNickAldis twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st… The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…

Jerry Lawler took the chance to recall a segment in which Michael Cole had been knighted by a lookalike of Queen Elizabeth.

Jerry Lawler @JerryLawler R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth ...with all due respect, I'll never forget the knighting of Michael Cole! Sir Michael!! R.I.P. Queen Elizabeth ...with all due respect, I'll never forget the knighting of Michael Cole! Sir Michael!! https://t.co/Lrx7ZHIX2e

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen twitter.com/royalfamily/st… The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W 💔 twitter.com/royalfamily/st…

William Regal @RealKingRegal Rest well my Queen. Rest well my Queen.

After his own post of condolences for Her Majesty, British wrestling legend William Regal asked a question of the newly crowned King Charles.

William Regal @RealKingRegal Is it too soon to say “ How are they going to fit King Charles ears on the stamps”. Is it too soon to say “ How are they going to fit King Charles ears on the stamps”.

Kip Sabian @TheKipSabian 🏼‍♀️ The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W Rest In Peace our Queen🏼‍♀️ twitter.com/royalfamily/st… Rest In Peace our Queen 🇬🇧💂🏼‍♀️ twitter.com/royalfamily/st…

John Layfield @JCLayfield The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W An incredible, historic figure that carried herself with dignity and grace. RIP twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st… An incredible, historic figure that carried herself with dignity and grace. RIP twitter.com/RoyalFamily/st…

The Queen's passing is a pivotal moment in history. To put into perspective how significant her rule was, reactees Tay Melo and Saraya's combined age still falls over a decade short of her monumental reign.

How do you feel about Queen Elizabeth's passing? Let us know your thoughts below.

