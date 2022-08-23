"The greatest squash match in recent history" - Wrestling world reacts on the two-year anniversary of Brodie Lee's AEW TNT Title win

AEW fans sent heartfelt messages on social media as August 22, 2022 marks the two-year anniversary of Brodie Lee's AEW TNT Championship victory.

Lee faced Cody Rhodes for the TNT Title on the Saturday Night special edition of Dynamite. The Exalted One dominated the champion throughout the match and picked up a victory via pinfall.

Brodie Lee had successful title defenses against Dustin Rhodes and Orange Cassidy. He eventually lost the gold to The American Nightmare in a Dog Collar match in October 2020, ending his reign at 46 days.

Unfortunately, Lee passed away on December 26, 2020 due to Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Twitterati reacted on the second anniversary of The Exalted One's TNT Title win and expressed grief at his sudden passing. Here are a few of the reactions:

janie @mjflover @AEW gave us such an epic summer too! Thank you Brodie Lee! @ThisBrodieLee winning that belt meant so much to him and getting to take it home to his family 🥹gave us such an epic summer too! Thank you Brodie Lee! @AEW @ThisBrodieLee winning that belt meant so much to him and getting to take it home to his family 🥹💖 gave us such an epic summer too! Thank you Brodie Lee! 💜💜💜 https://t.co/WLtzzfStb9

Jake Ryan @JakeRya57464131 @AEW @ThisBrodieLee Remember that match very well, it ended up being one of his last two title matches that he had for the territory which is sad to think about but that's how badly his health was at the time as well in the process for that matter. @AEW @ThisBrodieLee Remember that match very well, it ended up being one of his last two title matches that he had for the territory which is sad to think about but that's how badly his health was at the time as well in the process for that matter.

ghost of Tsushima iki islands 🔥 @firebreather764 @AEW @ThisBrodieLee Gone way too soon, and honestly the tnt title was taken off of him way too soon. But I believe that he was getting ready to become world champion soon, unfortunately he passed away. Rip Brodie Lee. @AEW @ThisBrodieLee Gone way too soon, and honestly the tnt title was taken off of him way too soon. But I believe that he was getting ready to become world champion soon, unfortunately he passed away. Rip Brodie Lee.

Kimi Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🌈 @KimiMtz17 @AEW @ThisBrodieLee The greatest squash match in recent history, and one of the best of all time. We miss Mr. Brodie every single day @AEW @ThisBrodieLee The greatest squash match in recent history, and one of the best of all time. We miss Mr. Brodie every single day 💜 https://t.co/AZsnOxkhaz

Nes @NesBrat @AEW @ThisBrodieLee Still hard to believe this awesome human and amazing wrestler is gone. @AEW @ThisBrodieLee Still hard to believe this awesome human and amazing wrestler is gone.

Tyler @xBeerMonkeyx @AEW shame he never got to be in front of a full aew crowd :( @ThisBrodieLee One of the greatestshame he never got to be in front of a full aew crowd :( @AEW @ThisBrodieLee One of the greatest 😘 shame he never got to be in front of a full aew crowd :(

AEW star Anna Jay recently recalled her experiences with Brodie Lee

During her recent appearance at the GalaxyCon event, Jay spoke about her time in the Brodie Lee-led Dark Order. She said it was an "honor" to work alongside Lee in the pro wrestling business.

Anna Jay added that although The Exalted One looked intimidating, he was genuinely a "nice person":

"It was an honor, first off, to work with him, I would definitely say a lot of you have probably seen some of our favorite moments on BTE. That definitely made us closer as a group, as a whole, especially with him. He's so intimidating looking and then you see him doing those things and it just makes you relate to him. So, not only was he super talented in the ring, but also hilarious and such a nice person."

The current Jericho Appreciation Society member also stated that Lee used to watch all her matches and give her feedback.

