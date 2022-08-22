"Wish list version" - Wrestling world erupts with mixed reactions to comparison drawn between Randy Orton and rising AEW star

There has been an ongoing debate on social media that compares WWE Superstar Randy Orton and young AEW star Daniel Garcia.
Orton started his career at the tender age of 21 at Ohio Valley Wrestling and had his first televised victory on SmackDown against Hardcore Holly at 22. Then, two years later, he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004.
Meanwhile, Garcia embarked on his journey at 20 with a couple of appearances on WWE NXT and 205 Live. He made his AEW debut in 2020 and still wrestles there while being the Pro Wrestling Guerilla World Champion.
The constant comparisons between Orton and Garcia have been rampant over the past few months. A user finally decided to make a thread about it on Twitter.
The tweet quickly met interesting responses from netizens, with one user saying Garcia is just a low-value version of Orton.
Another fan said that the comparisons would start if the 23-year-old demanded President Tony Khan for a world title shot, just like Orton did to Vince McMahon and Triple H back in the day.
Moreover, one fan claimed that the Garcia-Orton comparison was much better but said that while the AEW star is promising, there were no similarities between the two.
Meanwhile, a couple of fans praised the current PWG World Champion.
A user said that it's disrespectful to compare Garcia to Orton.
Another user said that The Viper and the Jericho Appreciation Society member have the same mannerisms, and it ends there.
A fan claimed that the 2009 version of The Viper was his favorite incarnation of Orton.
One netizen detailed the advantages Randy Orton has over Daniel Garcia.
Lastly, a fan thought that Garcia's ascension was similar to Orton's in 2004.
The Orton-Garcia comparisons might be coming since both emerged at the peak of their careers at a young age. The AEW star has been rising due to his technical skills, and it will be interesting to see if it will result in a world title reign.
Daniel Garcia is in conflict with Randy Orton's former opponents
Last week on AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia wrestled Randy Orton's former rival, Bryan Danielson, in a 2-out-of-3-falls match. The young star lost after tapping out to Danielson's LeBell Lock.
Then, in what should've been a show of respect between the two, Chris Jericho interrupted by blindsiding the American Dragon. Surprisingly, the Dragon Slayer shoved the JAS leader away from Danielson.
As a result, Jericho was infuriated and asked Garcia for a man-to-man conversation on this Wednesday's Dynamite.
With dissension seemingly brewing within JAS, it will be interesting to see what happens next week in the upcoming segment.
What are your thoughts on the Randy Orton-Daniel Garcia comparisons? Sound off in the comments section below.
