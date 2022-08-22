"Wish list version" - Wrestling world erupts with mixed reactions to comparison drawn between Randy Orton and rising AEW star

There has been an ongoing debate on social media that compares WWE Superstar Randy Orton and young AEW star Daniel Garcia.

Orton started his career at the tender age of 21 at Ohio Valley Wrestling and had his first televised victory on SmackDown against Hardcore Holly at 22. Then, two years later, he became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Chris Benoit at SummerSlam 2004.

Meanwhile, Garcia embarked on his journey at 20 with a couple of appearances on WWE NXT and 205 Live. He made his AEW debut in 2020 and still wrestles there while being the Pro Wrestling Guerilla World Champion.

The constant comparisons between Orton and Garcia have been rampant over the past few months. A user finally decided to make a thread about it on Twitter.

Real-EST 🚀 @WWEREALEST An AEW fan said Daniel Garcia is like viper Randy Orton



It’s getting out of hand, someone needs to stop them An AEW fan said Daniel Garcia is like viper Randy OrtonIt’s getting out of hand, someone needs to stop them

The tweet quickly met interesting responses from netizens, with one user saying Garcia is just a low-value version of Orton.

Another fan said that the comparisons would start if the 23-year-old demanded President Tony Khan for a world title shot, just like Orton did to Vince McMahon and Triple H back in the day.

𝓡𝓮𝓮𝓼𝓮 @Ionxreese @WWEREALEST Until Garcia drags TK out to the ring and threatens him to get a title shot then we can start comparing @WWEREALEST Until Garcia drags TK out to the ring and threatens him to get a title shot then we can start comparing

Moreover, one fan claimed that the Garcia-Orton comparison was much better but said that while the AEW star is promising, there were no similarities between the two.

𝒜ℬ @AB_THE_BOSS @WWEREALEST That's a much better comparison than Theory with Cena. Anyways I don't see anything similar between them. As a wrestler DG looks more promising @WWEREALEST That's a much better comparison than Theory with Cena. Anyways I don't see anything similar between them. As a wrestler DG looks more promising

Meanwhile, a couple of fans praised the current PWG World Champion.

Mike McHale @MikeMcHale09 @WWEREALEST Garcia is awesome in the ring, that’s just a fact. At the moment he has the personality of a pencil, like many other top single youngins they try to push in AEW. @WWEREALEST Garcia is awesome in the ring, that’s just a fact. At the moment he has the personality of a pencil, like many other top single youngins they try to push in AEW.

Agonize @Agonizev1 @WWEREALEST Yeah Garcia at 23 already outperformed Ortons best work in his matches with Danielson @WWEREALEST Yeah Garcia at 23 already outperformed Ortons best work in his matches with Danielson

A user said that it's disrespectful to compare Garcia to Orton.

𖤐 Rune King @R3D_R0B1N @WWEREALEST Don’t insult DG like that, viper Orton never had that dawg in him i’m afraid @WWEREALEST Don’t insult DG like that, viper Orton never had that dawg in him i’m afraid

Another user said that The Viper and the Jericho Appreciation Society member have the same mannerisms, and it ends there.

A fan claimed that the 2009 version of The Viper was his favorite incarnation of Orton.

Mon @MonRalphio @WWEREALEST That’s my favorite version of Orton … He wasn’t kicking Mfs in the head to be disrespected like this … when that Garcia guy stops his firing by headbutting and then kicking his employer in the head then talk to me @WWEREALEST That’s my favorite version of Orton … He wasn’t kicking Mfs in the head to be disrespected like this … when that Garcia guy stops his firing by headbutting and then kicking his employer in the head then talk to me

One netizen detailed the advantages Randy Orton has over Daniel Garcia.

Triple H’s mutton chops @Hsmuttonchops @n0rthernheights @WWEREALEST 1. Facial expressions 2. Height 3. Weight 4. Build 5. Storytelling ability 6. Promo work 7. Interesting storylines 8. In ring psychology. Randy Orton had all of that and Garcia is nowhere close in any category @n0rthernheights @WWEREALEST 1. Facial expressions 2. Height 3. Weight 4. Build 5. Storytelling ability 6. Promo work 7. Interesting storylines 8. In ring psychology. Randy Orton had all of that and Garcia is nowhere close in any category

Lastly, a fan thought that Garcia's ascension was similar to Orton's in 2004.

George @CromulentFellow



While a very different type of wrestler, his rise is reminding me a lot Randy Orton in 2004.



Really hope it’s him vs. twitter.com/garciawrestlin… Daniel Garcia @GarciaWrestling My match on Wednesday was the kind of match that I always dreamt of having when I was a kid. I hope there’s a kid somewhere that watched it and wants to have one like that. My match on Wednesday was the kind of match that I always dreamt of having when I was a kid. I hope there’s a kid somewhere that watched it and wants to have one like that. Daniel Garcia is simultaneously the future of the business, while being an integral, must watch part in the here and now.While a very different type of wrestler, his rise is reminding me a lot Randy Orton in 2004.Really hope it’s him vs. @IAmJericho at #AEWAllOut Daniel Garcia is simultaneously the future of the business, while being an integral, must watch part in the here and now. While a very different type of wrestler, his rise is reminding me a lot Randy Orton in 2004. Really hope it’s him vs. @IAmJericho at #AEWAllOut. twitter.com/garciawrestlin…

The Orton-Garcia comparisons might be coming since both emerged at the peak of their careers at a young age. The AEW star has been rising due to his technical skills, and it will be interesting to see if it will result in a world title reign.

Daniel Garcia is in conflict with Randy Orton's former opponents

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia wrestled Randy Orton's former rival, Bryan Danielson, in a 2-out-of-3-falls match. The young star lost after tapping out to Danielson's LeBell Lock.

Then, in what should've been a show of respect between the two, Chris Jericho interrupted by blindsiding the American Dragon. Surprisingly, the Dragon Slayer shoved the JAS leader away from Danielson.

As a result, Jericho was infuriated and asked Garcia for a man-to-man conversation on this Wednesday's Dynamite.

With dissension seemingly brewing within JAS, it will be interesting to see what happens next week in the upcoming segment.

What are your thoughts on the Randy Orton-Daniel Garcia comparisons? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy