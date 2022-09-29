Create

"Tony Khan can't come up with his own ideas" - Wrestling world slams AEW President for seemingly ripping off The Miz's segment from RAW on Dynamite

An AEW Dynamite sequence was seemingly similar to The Miz
The Miz is a former WWE Champion
Modified Sep 29, 2022 07:02 PM IST

The Twitterverse has criticized AEW President Tony Khan for booking a segment on Dynamite that was seemingly similar to the one on WWE RAW featuring The Miz.

During this week's episode, MJF watched Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson's AEW World Championship Eliminator match from the press box. After the bout, Wheeler Yuta suddenly emerged behind The Salt of the Earth's back and attacked him in front of his hometown fans in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, @WheelerYuta isn't waiting until next week to get his hands on @The_MJF! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/IOPPydfuQe

This angle was apparently similar to what happened last Monday when Dexter Lumis, dressed in an Edmonton Oilers jersey, executed a sneak attack on The Miz.

Fans on Twitter couldn't help but notice the glaring resemblance between the two segments as they blasted Khan.

@SKWrestling_ Tony khan always like copying WWE.
@EthanTheory @SKWrestling_ Bc Tony Khan can't come up with his own ideas

Meanwhile, one fan thought Yuta had a better menacing stare than Lumis.

Wheeler Yuta has a death stare better than Dexter Lumis, and that's like half of what Lumis does.#AEWDynamite

Various fans claimed that the AEW star was a better sneak attacker than the WWE Superstar.

Wheeler Yuta doing his best Dexter Lumis impersonation #AEWDynamite https://t.co/dAq9j8l7KU
@_denisesalcedo Yuta is a better Lumis than Lumis 😄

This user had a different reference, stating that Yuta did a Keith Lee impersonation on Dynamite. For those unaware, the angle in question was from an episode of NXT, where Lee suddenly surfaced beside Finn Balor.

@_denisesalcedo Yuta did his best Keith Lee impression.

Check out some other notable reactions:

LMFAO! That was an amazing sneak attack @WheelerYuta just pulled on @The_MJF! 🤣💀 #AEWDynamite #AEW @AEWonTV @AEW
@AEW @WheelerYuta @The_MJF @TBSNetwork YUTA,WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING
@_denisesalcedo This is the newest best use of the term bad things happen in Philadelphia

Lastly, a netizen noted that the former ROH Pure Champion hung well with the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner during their segment before their scuffle.

im sorry but @WheelerYuta really shined here with mjf #AEWDynamite

Check out the results of this week's Dynamite here.

The mini-rivalry between MJF and Wheeler Yuta might culminate next week on AEW Dynamite

MJF and Wheeler Yuta's issues with one another started last week at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The Poker Chip holder interrupted the ROH Pure Champion's interview with Tony Schiavone on Wednesday.

After an exchange of insults, The Salt of the Earth eventually prevailed with the help of W. Morrissey. The Firm member took out Yuta with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and even Schiavone, whom he humiliated.

MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta will take place on next Wednesday's #AEWDynamite.(via @AEW) https://t.co/GsrD9Msfk0

Their beef continued as Yuta backdoored MJF in his press box and assaulted him this week. As a result, a singles match between them will occur Wednesday on the Dynamite Anniversary Special in Washington, DC.

It will be interesting to see who will prevail between the two young stars and if the match ends their short feud.

What are your thoughts on the MJF - Wheeler Yuta segment being similar to The Miz and Dexter Lumis from RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

