"Tony Khan can't come up with his own ideas" - Wrestling world slams AEW President for seemingly ripping off The Miz's segment from RAW on Dynamite

The Twitterverse has criticized AEW President Tony Khan for booking a segment on Dynamite that was seemingly similar to the one on WWE RAW featuring The Miz.

During this week's episode, MJF watched Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson's AEW World Championship Eliminator match from the press box. After the bout, Wheeler Yuta suddenly emerged behind The Salt of the Earth's back and attacked him in front of his hometown fans in Philadelphia.

This angle was apparently similar to what happened last Monday when Dexter Lumis, dressed in an Edmonton Oilers jersey, executed a sneak attack on The Miz.

Fans on Twitter couldn't help but notice the glaring resemblance between the two segments as they blasted Khan.

Meanwhile, one fan thought Yuta had a better menacing stare than Lumis.

Various fans claimed that the AEW star was a better sneak attacker than the WWE Superstar.

This user had a different reference, stating that Yuta did a Keith Lee impersonation on Dynamite. For those unaware, the angle in question was from an episode of NXT, where Lee suddenly surfaced beside Finn Balor.

Lastly, a netizen noted that the former ROH Pure Champion hung well with the three-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner during their segment before their scuffle.

The mini-rivalry between MJF and Wheeler Yuta might culminate next week on AEW Dynamite

MJF and Wheeler Yuta's issues with one another started last week at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. The Poker Chip holder interrupted the ROH Pure Champion's interview with Tony Schiavone on Wednesday.

After an exchange of insults, The Salt of the Earth eventually prevailed with the help of W. Morrissey. The Firm member took out Yuta with his Dynamite Diamond Ring and even Schiavone, whom he humiliated.

Their beef continued as Yuta backdoored MJF in his press box and assaulted him this week. As a result, a singles match between them will occur Wednesday on the Dynamite Anniversary Special in Washington, DC.

It will be interesting to see who will prevail between the two young stars and if the match ends their short feud.

