AEW star Matt Hardy regrets not winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship during the Vince McMahon era.

While he didn't have a WWE or World Heavyweight Championship reign, Hardy collected numerous singles titles. He is an 11-time WWE Tag Team Champion and won the United States, Cruiserweight, European, and Hardcore Titles as a singles star.

Matt's only world title in the sports entertainment giant was the ECW Championship, which he won at Unforgiven 2008 in a championship scramble match.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the 48-year-old wished he would've won the Intercontinental Championship under McMahon's regime due to its rich history.

"I would have, yeah. Especially because the Intercontinental Championship had so much amazing WWE history and I would have loved to [have held the belt]. I would guess, probably just more than anything, wrong place, wrong time," Matt said.

He claimed that timing and booking were the reasons for not having the opportunity to challenge for one of the oldest titles in World Wrestling Entertainment history.

"I was probably on the opposite brand, or in some different program. I was never booked in a really strong Intercontinental Title program that would have worked in a blowoff match with me winning, so I guess maybe, you know, wrong time, wrong place," Hardy added. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

While Matt missed the boat on having an IC Title reign, his younger brother Jeff is a five-time holder of the belt.

AEW star Matt Hardy was critical about the WWE Tag Team Title designs

Meanwhile, multi-time WWE Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy expressed his disappointment over the revamped design of the belts he and Jeff Hardy used to hold.

The AEW star thought today's version of the belts was a downgrade compared to the previous iterations that preceded those.

"The blue and red World Tag Team Championship, I thought that was a step back from the other titles, you know, especially the ones that preceded them, the tag titles before them look really, really nice. I think it was a step backward," said Matt.

The titles have since become the Undisputed Tag Team Championship and are currently held by The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso).

Meanwhile, Hardy is serving a storyline suspension slapped by The Firm in AEW: Dark Elevation after using his finishing move "Twist of Fate" and attacking the group's manager, Stokely Hathaway, which also amounted to a $100k fine.

