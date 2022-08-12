"High on my list" - WWE legend criticizes Claudio Castagnoli's booking in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has criticized AEW's booking of Claudio Castagnoli.

Castagnoli (fka Cesaro in WWE) recently defeated Jonathan Gresham for the ROH World Championship at the Death before Dishonor pay-per-view. He made his move to AEW earlier this year at the Forbidden Door event after parting ways with WWE in February. He chose not to renew his contract with the Stamford-based promotion after it expired that month.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T professed that the Blackpool Combat Club member should not be content with his ROH World Championship win. He also mentioned that his time at WWE could have been different if Triple H was at the helm back then.

"Look man, I hope Claudio didn't go over there thinking that was going to be something that was going to make him happy, to win the ROH World Championship. That's not it. I am sure Claudio would have loved to stay in the WWE. Circumstances did not work out. If Triple H would have been in power, things could have been different, perhaps. We can only speculate. But I know Claudio is a player, Cesaro is someone, if I am booking it, if I am promoting it, he is high on my list." (43:50 onwards)

Claudio Castagnoli is content with his time in WWE

Bob Dahlstrom @robertdahlstrom

#roh #aew #prowrestling #claudiocastagnoli How awesome was it for @ClaudioCSRO to win the ROH title? I’m still not sure what is gonna happen with ROH, but he’s a great guy to be leading it. How awesome was it for @ClaudioCSRO to win the ROH title? I’m still not sure what is gonna happen with ROH, but he’s a great guy to be leading it.#roh #aew #prowrestling #claudiocastagnoli https://t.co/wVvmeFpyli

Castagnoli's exit from WWE was followed by a lot of criticism on the promotion. Fans felt that the Swiss Cyborg was not fully utilized by the company despite his dominant performances.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, the 41-year-old stated that he his grateful for the wonderful journey he had on WWE.

I’m very glad so many people came on that journey with me … They remember despite me never being a champion, and I think that’s a big accomplishment, as well.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

Claudio Castagnoli is still undefeated in AEW. Who do you think could break his undefeated streak? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe