"WWE by 2027," "Mariah May won't be missed" - Fans react after popular female star wrestles first match in AEW

A popular female star made her AEW in-ring debut, prompting fans to say that Mariah May, who recently joined WWE, will not be missed. This is an interesting perspective, and it will be closely followed by many.

Collision Fyter Fest took place immediately after Dynamite on Wednesday and saw a lot of great matches. One of those great matches was Thekla making her debut inside the AEW ring. She took on Lady Frost and made light work of her.

The two stars exchanged some blows, but Thekla came out on top in a match that lasted for only more than two minutes. She won the match by submission, and the fans were very impressed with what they saw.

One fan said that Thekla will be the reason why Mariah May won't be missed, while another fan said that Thekla will end up in WWE in a few years.

AEW star Thekla has Mercedes Mone in her sights

Even before Thekla made her way to AEW, she had been eyeing up Mercedes Mone and her TBS title. Mercedes is one of the most successful names in the company and participates in various promotions, defending her many titles.

After one of her successful defences, Thekla pointed out the number of belts Mercedes Mone has and said:

“I saw her at the Tokyo Dome. She had a bit of a thing with Mina Shirakawa. Now, she’s got four belts. I think that’s a little much. Seeing her walking around with four belts? I’m a little concerned for her well-being. It looks a little heavy. I think somebody outta help her out with carrying those, if you know what I mean. I’d love to step in the ring with her for sure.”

With her dominant showing at Collision Fyter Fest, it is only a matter of time before she gets a shot at either the Women’s Championship or the TBS Championship.

