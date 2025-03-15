WWE 2K25 clip gets Ricochet's attention, AEW star leaves a disrespectful comment

World Wrestling Entertainment recently released WWE 2K25 on March 14. Ricochet of AEW responded with a disrespectful comment online after seeing a clip of young fans playing the new 2K game.

The One and Only arrived in AEW as a babyface. Soon after, the fans turned on him, which prompted him to embrace his darker side. His recent, bitter rivalry with Swerve Strickland ended with a loss for him at the Revolution PPV.

The Wrestling Club's Victor Taylor Perry recently posted a tweet, sharing a video of his students playing WWE games. Reacting to the video, The Human Highlight Reel expressed his annoyance over not seeing a character of himself used in the game. Like a true heel, he even called the children ungrateful.

"TWC had a blast playing @WWEgames today. The community we’ve built is so special. I can’t wait to continue playing this game all year with my incredible students!!!! Thank you @Ramon3MR," Perry tweeted.

The AEW star's reply read:

"I dont see a Ricochet character?? Little Ingrates!"

Mr. High Fly left WWE in July 2024. He was a staple in WWE's 2K series, but since he departed from the Stamford-based promotion last year, he wasn't in the 2K25 edition.

Ricochet threatened to embarrass WWE star if he joined AEW

A fan on X/Twitter recently shared a post asking if the wrestling world would be interested in seeing The Miz in AEW. The tweet caught Ricochet's attention, and he responded to it by saying that he would embarrass The A-lister on the mic if he came to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Miz has been loyal to WWE since joining the promotion almost two decades ago. In November 2019, it was reported that he had extended his contract until 2025. However, his past with WWE makes it very unlikely that he'll appear on Tony Khan's roster.

